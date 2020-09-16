Clarinda School District applies for CARES Act grant

The grant funds would be used to purchase a book, “7 Habits of Highly Effective Teenagers,” by Stephen Covey, on which daily lessons and discussions would be based. Books are available in both electronic and print formats.

Aspects of “E-Learning” are related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, since the district has been developing procedures to serve students through “remote” learning.

One way this is being done is with the use of equipment called a “Swivl,” which allows a teacher to move about a classroom while the person is tracked so that a student watching from home can see what is occurring in the room.

Money from the grant would go toward purchasing four more Swivls, plus stands and iPads for each.

Last year, “break rooms” were created in the high school for students who needed time and a space to work on self-regulation and other behavioral issues.

District officials have determined that such a room would similarly benefit junior high students.

Space is available, but it requires the addition of seating, lighting, decorative accents, and tables and chairs. The grant money would be used to acquire those items.