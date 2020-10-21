Clarinda plans future capital projects

Clarinda is aiming to complete $7.2 million worth of capital improvement projects during Fiscal Year 2022.
A capital projects workshop was held by the Clarinda City Council during its meeting Oct. 14 at the Lied Public Library in Clarinda. The workshop was intended to help the council prepare for the budgeting process that will start in January 2021.
“The big reason for this capital projects planning workshop is to try to give me some guidance on next year’s budget,” Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said.
During Fiscal Year 2020, which ended June 30, Clarinda completed $2.1 million in projects. This included $511,000 that was spent for street improvements in the city.
As a result of the shutdown of the Lied Center last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, McClarnon said several projects budgeted for the current fiscal year, which started July 1, were completed ahead of schedule. Those projects included repairs to the men’s and women’s locker rooms and concrete work at the facility.
“When you look at it, we did complete quite a few projects last year,” McClarnon said. “I’m very happy with what we were able to accomplish.”
Besides the projects at the Lied Center, McClarnon said work on other projects in the city was slowed early in the current fiscal year because of how the virus would impact revenues for the city. However, he said at this point in the air the revenues are in good shape.
Therefore, McClarnon said the city was proceeding with more than $10 million in capital projects during the current fiscal year. One of the major expenses included in that total was the improvements to the Clarinda Wastewater Treatment Facility.
Work on the wastewater treatment facility started in Fiscal Year 2020 and is scheduled to be completed in Sept. 2022.
Earlier Wednesday, the city council approved a change order in the amount of $8,647.32 for improvements at the Clarinda Wastewater Treatment Facility. The council then approved a pay request of $492,412.06 from Building Crafts, Inc. for the project.
McClarnon said the city also had approximately $1,577,000 budgeted for street resurfacing projects this year.
At the Clarinda Municipal Airport, McClarnon said the city was planning to rehabilitate the runway 220 pavement. The estimated cost of that work is $340,000. In addition, he said the city is looking at moving the rehabilitation of the connected taxiway up to this year to be done along with the runway.
“I have talked to the engineer about that and the FAA. They said they want us to go ahead and bid that as an alternate. The theory is we should be able to get both projects done cheaper because they are doing the same thing. So, while they’re there, if we get a good enough bid, we’ll just have them do both projects at the same time and the FAA was perfectly fine with that,” McClarnon said.
Work is also underway on the purchase of new snow removal equipment and McClarnon said the city was just waiting for the truck to be built. McClarnon said he also wanted to proceed with the purchase of a police vehicle this year.
In the spring, the city plans to complete the resurfacing of the tennis courts at Clarinda City Park. McClarnon estimated the cost of that project at $55,000.
“Carson (Riedel, Clarinda Parks and Recreation Director) and I are going to the facilities meeting on (Oct. 19) and talk to the facilities committee in a little more detail to see if we can get some kind of commitment from the school,” McClarnon said.
Other projects included in the budget for the current fiscal year included renovations to the former Bank Iowa building at the corner of 15th and Main Streets to serve as City Hall; water and sewer infrastructure projects; replacing some of the boulevard lights; replacing some fire hydrants in the city; and repairing concrete at Kiwanis Park.
A sidewalk matching funds program is also included in the budget. This project allows property owners to share the cost of installing new sidewalks or repairing existing sidewalks.
“We have several people signed up. It’s just, right now, getting somebody to do the work. That’s the issue right now,” McClarnon said.
Looking ahead to Fiscal Year 2022, McClarnon said he was estimating the city would spend $5 million on the ongoing improvements to the wastewater treatment facility.
Beyond that, McClarnon said the city was looking at the purchase of a new pumper truck for the Clarinda Volunteer Fire Department. He said the existing pumper truck has outlived its life expectancy of 15 to 20 years. A new pumper truck would cost $500,000.
Prior to the budget workshop, the council approved the appointment of Zach Matney to the fire department.
Along with purchasing the pumper truck, was planning to spend another $800,000 for street improvements. He said the city would be paying off two existing bond issues in June, so a new $1.3 million bond issue could be issued without impacting the city levy rate.
Red Oak is also planning to do some street improvements in Fiscal Year 2022 and uses the same engineer as Clarinda. As a result, a suggestion was made for the two cities to combine their projects and in turn receive a lower overall bid from companies due to the proximity of the towns.
“Between Red Oak and Clarinda there should be enough so they’ll set up an asphalt plant close by, which (the engineer said) definitely does cheapen the project,” McClarnon said.
Should the city proceed with the street resurfacing work, McClarnon said there were a couple options the council could consider. The first would be to resurface approximately 20 blocks of residential streets in the city that have previously been identified as needing work.
The second option would be to resurface 16th Street. The engineering estimate for that project was $750,000. Besides the potential of receiving some stimulus funds, McClarnon said the 16th Street Project would also qualify for the use of Surface Transportation Program (STP) funds.
“From a perception perspective, I think doing 20 or more blocks of street gives you more bang for your buck. I really do because that shows we’re still progressing on redoing some of these older streets we have,” McClarnon said. “Honestly, the patching we did has helped a lot on 16th Street anyway. It’s as smooth now as it’s been in a long time.”
“I agree with the fact that if we go into the community and we go into the neighborhoods, and we’re working on those streets that we have identified as being bad, ... if you’re doing my street, then that means mine is going to be next or I know where it’s at in the line,” council member Craig Hill said.
McClarnon also proposed including the second phase of the recreational trail in the Fiscal Year 2020 budget. He said the committee was prepared to start fundraising efforts for the project and he felt it would be best to include the project even if it was not finished during the budget year.
Other projects proposed for next fiscal year were the replacing the remainder of the carpet at the Lied Public Library, purchasing a backup generator for the Lied Center, the Sidewalk Matching Fund program and adding the storm sewer to the Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping for Clarinda.
“We have this great GIS system. We have water and sewer lines, so let’s go ahead and get our storm sewer on there too. It makes it so much easier using that report to find lines,” McClarnon said.
All together, McClarnon said the proposed projects for Fiscal Year 2022 would be $7.2 million.
“The common number seems to be $2 million when you take the sewer plant out of all three of these years you’ve talked about,” council member Jeff McCall said. “The sewer plant skews the numbers. It’s about $2 million dollars a year we’ve been able to get done, and like he said, we’re doing all this without raising the levy rate.”
Finally, McClarnon also briefly reviewed projects for Fiscal Year 2023 and 2024. The projects for 2023 included a required update of the Airport Layout Plan, moving the backup generator from the sewer plant to the Clarinda Fire Station and updated the HVAC system for the Lied Public Library. Project in 2024 included the purchase of a new snow plow truck.
The council will review the proposed projects and discuss them further at its Oct. 28 meeting.
