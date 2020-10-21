Clarinda plans future capital projects

The second option would be to resurface 16th Street. The engineering estimate for that project was $750,000. Besides the potential of receiving some stimulus funds, McClarnon said the 16th Street Project would also qualify for the use of Surface Transportation Program (STP) funds.

“From a perception perspective, I think doing 20 or more blocks of street gives you more bang for your buck. I really do because that shows we’re still progressing on redoing some of these older streets we have,” McClarnon said. “Honestly, the patching we did has helped a lot on 16th Street anyway. It’s as smooth now as it’s been in a long time.”

“I agree with the fact that if we go into the community and we go into the neighborhoods, and we’re working on those streets that we have identified as being bad, ... if you’re doing my street, then that means mine is going to be next or I know where it’s at in the line,” council member Craig Hill said.

McClarnon also proposed including the second phase of the recreational trail in the Fiscal Year 2020 budget. He said the committee was prepared to start fundraising efforts for the project and he felt it would be best to include the project even if it was not finished during the budget year.