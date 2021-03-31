Clarinda observes National Library Week

“I think it is really important this year to welcome everyone to the library given the pandemic and the social climate we have experienced the last few years. Regardless of your age, race, income or political affiliation, the library is an institution that can help you seek out information and make up your own mind. We have a lot of diversity in our communities and diversity in our collections. There truly is something for everyone in the libraries of Page County,” Hoppmann said.

As part of the National Library Week celebration, people visiting any of the libraries in Page County will be able to enter a drawing for one of two $25 gift cards provided by the local Chamber of Commerce. To enter, people must submit their answer to the question, “Which book was checked out the most in Page County in 2020?” People may submit one answer per visit and all people with the correct answer will be entered in a drawing for the two prizes.

Each library will also be holding individual activities during the week. The Lied Public Library in Clarinda will also be handing out pens and highlighters to library guests.

The Lied Public Library in Clarinda will also be holding a community beautification event the afternoon of April 7. People are asked to collect supplies at the library and assist in picking up trash and debris on the library grounds and nearby boulevard.