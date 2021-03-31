Clarinda observes National Library Week

In observance of National Library Week, the libraries of Page County are encouraging all community members to visit their websites to explore and access the various virtual services and programs they have to offer.
The Lied Public Libraries of Clarinda and Essex, as well as the libraries in Shenandoah and Coin, all provide a wide array of resources. Many of those materials are available from the comfort of home, including books, videos, eBooks, downloadable movies and so much more.
“However, it is important to understand libraries are about more than books and magazines. They are a reflection of our community and the best way to know about the needs of our community is to interact with it,” Clarinda Library Director Andrew Hoppmann said. “This allows the library and library staff to connect with people and remind them we are here and here to help you.”
National Library Week is scheduled for April 4-10. The week is a time to highlight the essential role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities. The theme for National Library Week this year is, “Welcome to your Library,” which promotes the idea libraries extend far beyond the four walls of a building and that everyone is welcome to use their services.
Hoppmann said the theme of National Library Weeks is very appropriate given the challenges both the libraries and residents of Page County have endured over the last year with the COVID-19 pandemic.
During these challenging times, libraries of all types have been going above and beyond to adapt to the changing world by expanding their resources and continuing to meet the needs of their patrons. Hoppmann said libraries across the country are making a difference in people’s lives by providing electronic learning resources like online homework help and WiFi access for students and workers who may lack internet access at home.
Many of the Page County libraries are supporting the community with programs and book clubs. Some even offer WiFi hotspots for loan.
“The libraries of Page County have done a lot of work during the pandemic, like offering curbside pickup, to meet the needs of the local citizens. So we are excited to be able to welcome them back to the library again or maybe to the library for the first time,” Hoppmann said.
Although the libraries are open and people are welcome to come inside to access their services, Hoppmann understands some people may be uncomfortable with that. Therefore, he said the libraries are continuing to offer curbside and virtual services that are accessible through their respective websites.
Whether people visit virtually or in person, Hoppmann said libraries are accessible and inclusive places that foster a sense of belonging and community through learning, discovery and exploration.
“I think it is really important this year to welcome everyone to the library given the pandemic and the social climate we have experienced the last few years. Regardless of your age, race, income or political affiliation, the library is an institution that can help you seek out information and make up your own mind. We have a lot of diversity in our communities and diversity in our collections. There truly is something for everyone in the libraries of Page County,” Hoppmann said.
As part of the National Library Week celebration, people visiting any of the libraries in Page County will be able to enter a drawing for one of two $25 gift cards provided by the local Chamber of Commerce. To enter, people must submit their answer to the question, “Which book was checked out the most in Page County in 2020?” People may submit one answer per visit and all people with the correct answer will be entered in a drawing for the two prizes.
Each library will also be holding individual activities during the week. The Lied Public Library in Clarinda will also be handing out pens and highlighters to library guests.
The Lied Public Library in Clarinda will also be holding a community beautification event the afternoon of April 7. People are asked to collect supplies at the library and assist in picking up trash and debris on the library grounds and nearby boulevard.
A special “Popup Library” will also be offered in Clarinda April 9. The activity will be held away from the library and people are encouraged to watch social media for details on where and when the event will take place.
“Our goal is to get outside of the library and interact with people who probably haven’t visited the library in a while. There will be a special prize drawing and we will be issuing library cards to people during the event,” Hoppmann said.
This National Library Week, the public can show support for libraries by visiting the library’s website, following them on social media and using the hashtag #NationalLibraryWeek.
First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April.