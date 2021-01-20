Clarinda named finalist for Healthy Hometown Community Award

In order to improve the condition of the sidewalks in Clarinda, the City Council now requires new subdivisions to include sidewalks. The city also invested $50,000 into a sidewalk matching program to share the costs of repairing existing sidewalks or installing sidewalks with property owners.

“We received several applications and three projects have been completed. We are looking forward to continuing that project in Fiscal Year 2022 and have set aside another $50,000 in the budget,” McClarnon said.

The city has also repainted crosswalks to make them more visible and is making progress on efforts to ensure intersections in Clarinda are handicap accessible. The city is also looking at creating handicapped parking stalls in the middle of the block on the square starting on the south side of the square.

Also under the Move More tactic, Hoppmann led projects intended to improve education and engagement activities in Clarinda. Projects the Lied Library directly assisted with were the creation of a Walk and Talk Program, offering a Story Walk around the square, the construction of two little free libraries in Clarinda and a Pickleball workshop.