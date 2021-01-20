Clarinda named finalist for Healthy Hometown Community Award

Clarinda has been selected as a Healthy Hometown Wellmark Community Award finalist for its participation in the Healthy Hometown Initiative powered by Wellmark.
The finalists for the 2021 awards were announced Jan. 11. Winners will be announced Feb. 18 during a virtual ceremony presented on the Iowa Healthiest Hometown Initiative Facebook page.
“The Clarinda Healthy Hometown Committee members have dedicated tireless hours and hard work in achieving this honor. The improvements completed by committee members and our citizens have produced positive outcomes and healthy opportunities for everyone. The Clarinda Chamber of Commerce is honored to have our community selected as a finalist for the Wellmark Community Award,” Clarinda Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Elaine Farwell said.
“I was pleasantly surprised. We have accomplished quite a bit in the short time we have been involved with this,” Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said. “We are very flattered to be a finalist for the awards. Even if we do not receive the award, we are winners because of the progress we have made to make this a healthier community.”
Clarinda joined the Healthy Hometown Initiative in June of 2019. The program is intended to improve the livability of a community by inspiring its residents to make healthy decisions in their day-to-day lives.
A group of community leaders was created to serve on the original steering committee for the program. That committee consisted of McClarnon; Elissa Brockman, reedesigns and Taylor Pharmacy; Jessica Erdman and Brandy Powers, Page County Public Health; Greg Jones, Molly Gilmore and Kelli Wilmes, Clarinda Regional Health Center; Pam Herzberg, Clarinda Foundation Executive Director;Andrew Hoppmann, Lied Public Library Director; Danielle Briggs, Southwest Iowa Planning Council; Renee Riedel, Clarinda Economic Development Corporation Executive Director; Chris Bergman, Clarinda Community School District Superintendent; Josh Porter, Clarinda High School Assistant Principal and Activities Director; and Cassie McNees and Farwell, Clarinda Chamber of Commerce.
New members who have joined the committee or replaced prior members are Beckie Finch, Clarinda Foundation Executive Director; Amy McQueen, Clarinda Economic Development Corporation Executive Director; Brian Shotwell, Waubonsie Mental Health Center Executive Director; and Carson Riedel, Clarinda Parks and Recreation Director. The committee held its first planning meeting of the year Jan. 19.
“This committee has done an outstanding job of attending meetings and following through with recommendations even through COVID. We have made some important progress,” McClarnon said.
In addition, Farwell and McClarnon said Jon Werger, Wellmark Community Health Improvement Manager, has provided important leadership to the committee and helped facilitate the endeavors Clarinda had undertaken in the project.
“Jon encouraged us to submit a community award nomination last fall for community goals accomplished between July 1, 2019, and June 30, 2020,” Farwell said.
Those community goals were identified in a master plan drafted by the committee. The plan set three primary tactics to focus on - Eat Well, Move More and Feel Better. Individual projects were then developed for each tactic with a champion selected to serve as the project leader.
Gilmore championed the Eat Well tactic to provide water access along the recreational trail in Clarinda. A water bottle refill station was installed along the trail at Clarinda City Park. The station also features a water fountain and pet fountain.
McClarnon led an effort to hold a Walking Audit of the city as part of the Move More tactic. The condition of sidewalks and intersections in a portion of Clarinda was evaluated.
Lori Veach of Clarinda and four Clarinda Middle School students were among the 16 people who participated in the walking audit. Veach utilizes an electric wheelchair and was able to provide input on way to improve handicap accessibility.
“It was really nice to have Lori Veach involved in the walking audit. Until you see someone else struggling, you don’t fully recognize the challenges we have in Clarinda,” McClarnon said. “It was also interesting to see our community through the eyes of the four middle school students.”
In order to improve the condition of the sidewalks in Clarinda, the City Council now requires new subdivisions to include sidewalks. The city also invested $50,000 into a sidewalk matching program to share the costs of repairing existing sidewalks or installing sidewalks with property owners.
“We received several applications and three projects have been completed. We are looking forward to continuing that project in Fiscal Year 2022 and have set aside another $50,000 in the budget,” McClarnon said.
The city has also repainted crosswalks to make them more visible and is making progress on efforts to ensure intersections in Clarinda are handicap accessible. The city is also looking at creating handicapped parking stalls in the middle of the block on the square starting on the south side of the square.
Also under the Move More tactic, Hoppmann led projects intended to improve education and engagement activities in Clarinda. Projects the Lied Library directly assisted with were the creation of a Walk and Talk Program, offering a Story Walk around the square, the construction of two little free libraries in Clarinda and a Pickleball workshop.
The final Move More project was the creation of Walking School Bus routes led by Herzberg. The walking bus routes would offer various stops where children could meet a chaperone to accompany them to an actual bus stop or to school rather than them walking alone.
For the Feel Better Tactic, Powers led an effort to have three Clarinda organizations or businesses adopt tobacco-free and nicotine-free policies. Such measures were adopted by the Clarinda Foundation, Clarinda Chamber of Commerce and city of Clarinda.
School initiatives like the Walking School Bus routes, Farwell said, will remain a focus of the committee this year.
Other successful projects included the installation of new playground equipment at Clarinda City Park and the formation of the Jean Barrett Brown Greenspace on the northwest corner of the square. Farwell said a greenspace is also planned next to the former Bank Iowa building that will serve as the new location of City Hall.
“We have also had discussions about the next phase of the recreational trail,” McClarnon said.