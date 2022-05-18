Clarinda hosts DOC Emergency Preparedness exercise

Personnel from all nine state institutions in Iowa converged on Clarinda to participate in an Iowa Department of Corrections emergency preparedness event held May 10-12 on the grounds of the Clarinda Treatment Complex.

“We always hope that we never have to use this type of response for any reason. But, to have staff trained and prepared so when that day comes they’re ready, the outcome is much better,” said Brian Foster, director of security operations for the Iowa Department of Corrections.

The exercise provided training for Correctional Emergency Response Teams (CERT) and Correctional Negotiation Teams. In all, more than 100 employees with the Iowa Department of Corrections participated.

“We have staff members on our crisis negotiation teams and CERT tactical teams that are from a broad range of our positions. We have correctional officers, correctional sergeants and captains. We have counselors. We have service staff. We have maintenance staff that are a part of these teams. So it’s not just focused solely on the security staff. It is a very diverse group of staff,” Foster said.

Clarinda Correctional Facility Deputy Warden Aaron Sharr said Clarinda was excited to host a training exercise like this for the DOC. Given the number of people involved, he said holding an event like this provides a fiscal benefit for Clarinda and several of the other neighboring cities.

Furthermore, Sharr said if a crisis situation ever developed in Clarinda, the teams from the other institutions would have already forged relationships with the personnel at the CCF and would be familiar with the design of the complex.

Clarinda last hosted a DOC Emergency Preparedness exercise in 2019. Foster said the layout of the Clarinda Treatment Complex makes it an excellent location to hold a training program of this size and nature.

“It gives us many opportunities to utilize the different buildings and layouts to conduct the training,” Foster said.

“It’s a very large campus, so we have opportunities for classrooms and places for scenarios while still keeping some space so the scenarios don’t interfere with each other,” Sharr said.

Ultimately, Foster said the intent of the exercise was to identify the strengths and weakness of the procedures used in the state institutions when an emergency situation arises.

“We just want to make our staff more prepared if that need ever were to arise,” Foster said.

During the three-day exercise, the teams were exposed to a variety of emergency scenarios including hostage taking, disturbance control and escapes. Teams from the Clarinda Correctional Facility and the other state institutions worked together to resolve the scenarios utilizing both negotiation and tactical training under Incident Command guidance.

“It’s very hot here today. So they’re working under stressful conditions to, as much as we can, simulate what a real scenario or situation would be like. I think they’re going to get that opportunity to go through all that stress and still accomplish the mission at the end of the day,” Sharr said.

The exercise also included classroom training on a variety of current correctional topics related to emergency response. The classroom training, Foster said, was especially valuable for the crisis negotiation teams.

“That was intended to better their negotiation skills. It gave them an opportunity to talk with one another and build on their skills with one another in a classroom setting,” Foster said.

Overall, Foster said he was very pleased with the results of the exercise. He said everyone involved, from the participants to administrators, learned from the experience.

“These teams never failed. They were excited to be here and they have just done exceptionally,” Foster said. “Now, we’ll start instilling training in the institutions throughout the year to better continue preparation for instances if we ever have to use these.”