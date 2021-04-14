Clarinda Community Trail celebrates fifth anniversary; committee starts next phase

As the Clarinda Community Trail Committee prepares to take the next step toward connecting the city, the committee members are pausing this week to commemorate an important milestone.

Friday marks the fifth anniversary of the grand opening of the initial phase of the community trail at City Park. However, due to lingering concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, committee co-chairperson Randy Pullen said the anniversary celebration would be held in conjunction with the Clarinda High School Homecoming in September.

The Clarinda Community Trail consists of one mile of concrete pathways that run through the park in the shape of a Figure 8. This provides users with two loops that each measure one-half mile as well as the overall one-mile course.

“The trail is made of level concrete. Not every neighborhood has sidewalks or safe sidewalks, so the trail provides a an accessible path for everyone to use whether they are walking, running, using a motorized wheelchair pushing a stroller, riding skateboards or riding bicycles,” committee co-chairperson Andrew Hoppmann said. “The response to the trail has been overwhelmingly positive. If you do down thee during the busy part of the day you will easily see seven to 10 people walking the trail.”