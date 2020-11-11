Clarinda commemorates Veterans Day

While serving as Commander of the 185th Rear Operations Center in Jefferson in February 2003, Edwards the rest of the center were mobilized to Kuwait and Iraq. Edwards said his unit was charged with keeping main supply routes open so soldiers could receive the equipment and supplied they needed during the war.

"Days just ran together. You didn't know what day it was. You just kept working. You were doing your job. None of us particularly wanted to be a hero. What we really wanted was to just do our job for our country and the people we served," Edwards said.

Edwards said his unit rotated back to the United States in February 2004. Edwards said their flight first touched down in the United States at 3 a.m. in Bangor, Maine.

Despite the unusual hour, Edwards said his unit was greeted at the airport by a large crowd of World War II veterans, their wives and veterans from various other wars.

"They got out of their beds at 3 o'clock in the morning to come down and shake our hands. By golly that makes you feel pretty special too, believe you me. It brings a tear to your eye and it does to me now when I think about it," Edwards said.