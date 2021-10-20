City election features mayoral, council races

In the city portion of the Nov. 2 general election, Clarinda voters will be tasked with selecting a new mayor and filling two seats on the Clarinda City Council.
Lisa Hull will complete her term as the first female mayor of Clarinda at the end of the year. However, she announced in July she would not be seeking re-election to the position.
Hull won the mayoral race in the 2017 election and took office Jan. 1, 2018. Prior to being elected mayor, Hull served on the Clarinda City Council for six years.
Running unopposed for mayor on the general election ballot is Craig Hill. He was appointed to Clarinda City Council in 2018 to fill the seat vacated by Hull when she was elected mayor. Hill was then re-elected to a four-year term on the council in 2019.
Meanwhile, incumbents Matt Ridge and Jamie Shore are seeking re-election to the two seats on the council that are included on the ballot this year for the general election. There are no challengers on the ballot for the two seats.
Profiles of Hill, Ridge and Shore follow. Profiles of the candidates vying for two seats on the Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors will be published in the Oct. 28 edition of the Clarinda Herald-Journal.
Craig Hill
A native of Clarinda, Craig Hill said serving on the city council has provided him an opportunity to give back to his community. Now, he is looking to put that experience to use as mayor.
“I have enjoyed my time as a council member. I feel public service is something everyone should do. I believe we are obligated to pass on our knowledge to the next generation. Since I have two sons whose families live in Clarinda, I want to help the city continue to grow and be prosperous,” Hill said.
After graduating from Clarinda High School, Hill attended Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri. He earned a bachelor’s degree in education and Master’s degree in history.
Hill and his wife, Teresa, have been married for 39 years. The couple has two sons, Casey and Tyler, who are married and live in Clarinda. They also have three grandchildren.
“Clarinda is a great town. We moved away briefly in the 1980s, but came back because we love it here. This was our hometown. It’s great our children stayed here and are working here and raising their families. The more young people we can get to stay, or come to Clarinda, the more the city continues to grow,” Hill said.
Therefore, Hill said his focus as mayor will be expand the services and facilities Clarinda needs to retain its existing businesses and attract new companies to the community. This in turn, he said, will give younger families the incentive to live in Clarinda and raise their families here.
“In small town Iowa, everyone is your neighbor. We always look out for one another and that’s what I like about our town,” Hill said.
During his time on the council Hill said the city has given incentives to businesses like Agriland FS and H&H Trailers to come to or expand their operations in Clarinda. He said the city needs to continue working with the Clarinda Economic Development Corporation and the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce to further strengthen the business community.
At the same time, Hill said the city needs to continue its support of projects to provide affordable housing and eliminate nuisance properties in the community. From there, Hill said Clarinda needs to continue exploring opportunities to provide recreational outlets and childcare services that would appeal to younger families.
“There are jobs available. But if we want to compete with other growing cities, we have to make Clarinda a place where families can live, work and play. We have a lot of great eating establishments, but there are not a lot of options for family entertainment,” Hill said.
Matt Ridge
After having served on the Clarinda City Council for the past four years, Matt Ridge is ready to hit the ground running for his second term of office.
“It takes some time to understand the ins and outs of the city council and the complexity of city government. I won’t have that learning curve in my second term,” Ridge said.
Ridge and his wife, Katy, have lived in Clarinda since 2004. They are each employees of the Clarinda Community School District and have two children enrolled in the school district.
Looking back at his first term on the Clarinda City Council, Ridge said he was pleased with what the city was able to accomplish. Therefore, he wants to do his part to help Clarinda continue to move forward.
“I want to continue to contribute to the positive direction the city is progressing. Having been a member of the council for the last four years, I know there are areas I want to further contribute in,” Ridge said.
As a member of the Clarinda City Council, Ridge said one of his primary responsibilities is ensuring tax dollars are spent wisely on projects that benefit the entire community. Ridge said this includes repairing or replacing aging infrastructure found within the city.
“One of the main items we’re dealing with right now, from a budget standpoint, is the completion of the Clarinda Wasewater Treatment Facility,” Ridge said.
However, at the same time, Ridge said the council must continue its efforts to improve city streets and develop affordable housing. Ridge said the housing initiatives underway in Clarinda also involve effort to clean up dilapidated properties in the community.
Those housing activities, Ridge said, are also intertwined with projects being conducted by the Clarinda Economic Development Corporation and the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce.
“We are concerned about many of the same things our citizens are. That includes how the city looks in terms of dilapidated housing and our streets. I would expect us to continue working on those over the next four year,” Ridge said.
Jamie Shore
Although Jamie Shore is pleased with what Clarinda has achieved during his eight years on the city council, he realizes there is still work to do.
“We’ve accomplished a lot and I look forward to continuing that in the next four years,” Shore said. “In my opinion we have pretty special town. Our retail business and health care sectors are in good shape as well as our manufacturing and agricultural companies. The future of Clarinda looks bright as long as we do everything we can to keep making sure our community is a place where people want to live.”
Raised in Clarinda, Shore graduated from Clarinda High School and then moved to Des Moines in 2002 to attend Drake University. Following college, he worked at Wells Fargo for three years before returning to Clarinda in 2010.
In 2013, Shore made the decision to run for the Clarinda City Council. He is now seeking re-election to his third term.
Shore took over ownership of Weil’s Clothing Store in January 2017. As a result, Shore said he has a vested interest the future success of his hometown.
During his time on the council, Shore said he is especially proud of the fact the city has completed $21.9 million in capital projects. This included investing $5.2 million in road improvements and $2.7 million on improvements to the city sewer and water infrastructure.
“Taxes for the citizens of Clarinda have actually gone down in the last eight years as well,” Shore said. “When I was elected, the tax levy was at $17.50 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. It is now sitting at $17 for every $1,000.”
Shore has also witnessed the completion of the Downtown Revitalization Project, the move of Clarinda City Hall to its new location and the purchase of new playground equipment at City Park during his tenure at the council. Construction was also started on the new Clarinda Wastewater Treatment Facility and Shore said he is looking forward to seeing that project come to fruition.
“With this, the city will have safe drinking water and compliant sewer and waste water treatments for years to come. Another project that I think is important for the future is the expansion of fiber optics throughout the city of Clarinda. Not only will this help us retain and attract new businesses, but it will allow our citizens to stay connected in an ever changing world,” Shore said.
Given the strong financial position Clarinda is in, Shore said the city also has the opportunity to focus its attention on providing new jobs, housing and recreational opportunities that will attract young families to the community.
“I am highly optimistic about the future of Clarinda. If we stay on the course we are currently on, we should be successful,” Shore said.