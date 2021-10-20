City election features mayoral, council races

“I have enjoyed my time as a council member. I feel public service is something everyone should do. I believe we are obligated to pass on our knowledge to the next generation. Since I have two sons whose families live in Clarinda, I want to help the city continue to grow and be prosperous,” Hill said.

After graduating from Clarinda High School, Hill attended Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri. He earned a bachelor’s degree in education and Master’s degree in history.

Hill and his wife, Teresa, have been married for 39 years. The couple has two sons, Casey and Tyler, who are married and live in Clarinda. They also have three grandchildren.

“Clarinda is a great town. We moved away briefly in the 1980s, but came back because we love it here. This was our hometown. It’s great our children stayed here and are working here and raising their families. The more young people we can get to stay, or come to Clarinda, the more the city continues to grow,” Hill said.

Therefore, Hill said his focus as mayor will be expand the services and facilities Clarinda needs to retain its existing businesses and attract new companies to the community. This in turn, he said, will give younger families the incentive to live in Clarinda and raise their families here.