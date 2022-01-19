CHS student named ‘Know Your Constitution’ Project finalist

Kenton Taylor of Clarinda High School is a finalist in the Iowa State Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Division “Know Your Constitution” Project.

Finalists were selected from more than 500 students across the state of Iowa who participated in the “Know Your Constitution” Project. These finalists will be honored at a virtual awards program to be held over Zoom Feb. 15.

From the finalists, five students and their teachers will be chosen by a random drawing to receive scholarship grants and honoraria in recognition of their efforts.

The “Know Your Constitution” Project is designed to enrich students’ understanding and appreciation of the Constitution. The students participating in the project were required to familiarize themselves with Constitution related issues.

A quiz was completed by each participating student. An essay question accompanied the quiz. This year’s essay topic involved Constitutional questions concerning qualifications for Social Security payments and the restriction that recipients must not leave the United States for more than 30 days.

The question is modelled after a current case before the United States Supreme Court. “Best Essay” finalists will be posted to the ISBA website, with an overall winner announced during the Zoom program.

The “Know Your Constitution” program is sponsored by The Iowa State Bar Association, with additional funding from the Iowa State Bar Foundation and IOLTA.