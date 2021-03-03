CHS graduate aims for the stars as self-published author

Intended for children between the ages of 9 and 12, the book tells the story of three pre-teen friends who live in outer space. The friends go on a field trip and stumble upon a planet they have never been to. However, they soon find something is not right on the planet. The characters are then faced with deciding if and how they should help as well as determining if anyone on the planet could assist them.

Prather said the original doodles came from the fact she was interested in space and enjoyed science as a young girl. She said one of her favorite cartoons as a child was “The Flintstones” because she liked the idea of normal people being in different or unusual settings.

“I have written books since I was a little kid. I really love to create stories and characters. Now I actually have the means to make something happen with my books,” Prather said.

In only a matter of only a few weeks Prather was able to write the original draft of her 72-page book. She then sent a copy of the manuscript to her friend, Charity Schafer, to edit and provide feedback on the story.