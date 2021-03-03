CHS graduate aims for the stars as self-published author

An old doodle inspired a Clarinda High School graduate to launch her career as a self-published author.
Taylor Prather is the author of the new book “Intergalactic Exploration of Nova Stellar: Nebula Proper.” The digital version of the book went on sale at Amazon Feb. 24. A paperback version of the book is also now available.
“It was really crazy. I have written my whole life, but I never thought I would have something that would be available for sale. I’m still a little awestruck. It is really cool to have the book in my hands and realize something I labored over is out there now,” Prather said.
A 2014 graduate of Clarinda High School, Prather is the daughter of Shawn and Mindy Prather of Clarinda. She majored in social work and psychology at Buena Vista University. She now lives in Spencer and works for Seasons Centers for Behavioral Health.
Prather is also pursuing her Master’s degree in Business Administration online through Concordia University in Seward, Neb. While on her winter break from those classes in January, Prather said she found a series of old drawings that caught her attention.
“The book is based on some doodles I’ve had for years. I was going through my art supplies, got inspired and wrote a story around one of them,” Prather said. “The cover of the book is the sketch I saw, but it has been revamped a little for the cover. I also have several of my other drawings in the book.”
Intended for children between the ages of 9 and 12, the book tells the story of three pre-teen friends who live in outer space. The friends go on a field trip and stumble upon a planet they have never been to. However, they soon find something is not right on the planet. The characters are then faced with deciding if and how they should help as well as determining if anyone on the planet could assist them.
Prather said the original doodles came from the fact she was interested in space and enjoyed science as a young girl. She said one of her favorite cartoons as a child was “The Flintstones” because she liked the idea of normal people being in different or unusual settings.
“I have written books since I was a little kid. I really love to create stories and characters. Now I actually have the means to make something happen with my books,” Prather said.
In only a matter of only a few weeks Prather was able to write the original draft of her 72-page book. She then sent a copy of the manuscript to her friend, Charity Schafer, to edit and provide feedback on the story.
“I have never had something come to me that quickly. I felt really good about the story and where it ended. I stayed up late a few nights and got it out,” Prather said. “The most challenging part was thinking through what I had written previously in order to make the story more concise and well-rounded. It’s hard to critique your own story, so that was why I sent it to Charity.”
With a finished story in hand, Prather than began researching options for self-publishing her book. Prather located a freelance person that was able to create digital and paperback versions of her book that could be made available through Amazon.
“I contacted them and they did everything in 24 hours. I then uploaded it to Amazon (the weekend of Feb. 20) and after I made some edits it went live Wednesday night. The whole process was super fast and easy. It was awesome to learn there are so many resources available for self-publishing,” Prather said.
Prather said she was thankful for the tremendous support and encouragement she received from her family and friends during the process. Depending on the success of the book, Prather said she would like to turn “Intergalactic Exploration of Nova Stellar” into a series.
“I have a whole bunch of doodles surrounding this, so I have ideas on how I can unify everything as I go forward. I start back to school in March so I will not have as much time, but I would love to have it become a series. That is my ultimate goal. If I can keep writing this storyline, I would love to,” Prather said.