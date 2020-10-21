 Skip to main content
Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis Club cancel Lighted Christmas Parade
Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis Club cancel Lighted Christmas Parade

HJ - Christmas Parade 2019

The President's Trophy was awarded to Lile Corporation during the 2019 Lighted Christmas Parade in Clarinda. The Clarinda Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the Clarinda Kiwanis Club announced Oct. 21 the 2020 parade has been canceled due to continuing health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Herald-Journal file photo)

Under the advisement of local public health officials, the Clarinda Lighted Christmas parade has been canceled due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“This was a difficult decision that was made today (Oct. 21) by the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the Clarinda Kiwanis Club,” Clarinda Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Elaine Farwell said.

The annual parade had been scheduled for Friday, Nov. 27, and traditional marks the start of the Christmas season in Clarinda.

However, the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the Clarinda Kiwanis Club made the decision to cancel the parade in the best interest and safety of the many community members, area residents and other visitors who attend the highly popular event.

“We look forward to having next year’s Clarinda Lighted Christmas Parade, which is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 26, 2021,” Farwell said.

In August, the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors also announced the cancelation of both the Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree and the Clarinda Craft Carnival for 2020.

The Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree, which is also sponsored by the Clarinda Community School District and the city of Clarinda, was scheduled to be held Oct. 3. Each year the Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree draws more than 50 high school and middle school bands from Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska with more than 2,500 students participating.

The Clarinda Craft Carnival, meanwhile, was scheduled for Oct. 17.

