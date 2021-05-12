Chamber of Commerce announces ribbon cutting for new Fine & Sons office

The Clarinda Chamber of Commerce and the Clarinda Ambassadors invites the community to a ribbon cutting for Fine & Sons Home Builders at 217 North 15th Street, in Clarinda at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 26.

Fine & Sons Home Builders have been in business for more than 20 years, but just recently relocated their home base office to a larger office/showroom just off the Clarinda downtown square!

Fine & Sons Home Builders, Inc., is a family owned and operated home building business located in Southwest Iowa. Owners, James and Jennifer Fine, have been working in the Southwest Iowa area for more than 20 years first starting their business with remodeling, window replacement and new decks. They added in custom homes in 2005. They can build anything from a workforce affordable home, your first home or a custom dream home. They can stick build, or they also work alongside Amwood, a panelized home building company.

James and Jennifer Fine are alumni of Clarinda Community Schools. They have three boys, Jasper (who has joined the company), Justus and Jac. They are big supporters of the community, school, and athletic programs in Clarinda and enjoy following their kids to all their activities.

Fine & Sons Home Builders, Inc. are in the office daily Monday-Friday and available by appointments in the evenings and weekends. Just call 712-542-5630 or check out their website www.fineandsonshomebuilder.com