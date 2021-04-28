Brokaw FFA members excel at state conference

A total of 29 high school and 15 middle school Brokaw FFA members of Clarinda along with advisors Andy Johnson, Emma Cutler, and Logan Henry, and chaperone Megan Wright, recently attended the 93rd Iowa State FFA Leadership Conference held April 19-20 at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa. Members were involved in numerous activities throughout the convention that helped develop leadership and teamwork skills.
Brokaw members attending competed in 11 different Career Development Events or Leadership Development Events at the conference. The Parliamentary Procedure team, Creed Speaking contestant, Radio Broadcasting contestant, Extemporaneous Speaking contestant, Job Interview contestant, and Conduct of Meetings team competed at the state level after moving on from the sub-district and district levels.
The Parliamentary Procedure team, consisting of Allyson Johnson, Adam Johnson, Phoebe Garrett, Brevin Coston, and Luke Baker received a Gold rating. The Conduct of Meetings team, consisting of Quinn Durfey, Amelia Hesse, Aly Meier, Brooke Meyer, Eli Vorhies, Dalton Wright, and Presley Jobe received a Gold rating and was named State Runner-Up.
Chapter Creed Speaker, Brodie Miller, received a Gold rating and placed third. Kari Van Nostrand competed in the Extemporaneous Speaking event, receiving a Gold rating and was named State Champion. Jadyn Sunderman competed in the Job Interview event and received a Bronze rating. Jason Wright competed in the Radio Broadcasting event, receiving a Gold rating and being named State Runner-Up. Dalton Wright and Jase Wilmes competed in the Greenhand Quiz contest, with both receiving a Gold rating. Grant Jobe, Jason Wright, Kristen Smith, and Ethan Fast competed in the Farm Business Management event, earning a Gold rating and placing third out of 93 teams, with Jason placing eighth individually out of 333 individuals.
The chapter display, completed by Brooklyn Harris and Colbie Wilmes, earned a Gold rating and a top 15 finish in the state. The Brokaw FFA Ag Sales Team competed in the Ag Sales CDE, receiving a Silver rating. The team consisted of Madelyn Pulliam, Shayla Harris, Jalyn Sharr, and Lanie Garrett. The chapter scrapbook, submitted by Hailee Knight and Jadyn Sunderman, received a Silver rating.
Carter Larson and Jalyn Sharr served as delegates for the business session held and also voted for next year’s state officers.
Madelyn Pulliam, Carter Larson, and Kari Van Nostrand completed proficiency award applications in various areas. Madelyn’s Equine Science proficiency received a Silver rating, Carter’s Turfgrass Management proficiency received a Silver rating, and Kari’s Ag Sales proficiency received a Gold and third place. The proficiency award program recognizes members for their outstanding SAE projects in over 40 different areas.
Five Brokaw members received their Iowa FFA Degree, which is the highest degree bestowed upon a member at the state level. Those members were Colby Carlson, Jason Wright, Hailee Knight, Jadyn Sunderman, and Kristen Smith.
Hailee Knight and Phoebe Garrett served on the Courtesy Corps as part of their duties as members of the Southwest District FFA Officer team.
Colby Carlson was recognized as a state finalist in the Stars Over Iowa award program in the Production Area. The star awards recognize students who have developed outstanding agricultural skills and competencies through their career development programs and demonstrated outstanding management skills.
The Brokaw Chapter was recognized as a Supreme National Chapter with a Gold rating and an eleventh place finish in the state in this award program. The National Chapter Award program is based on activities conducted in the areas of Growing Leaders, Building Communities, and Strengthening Agriculture. This marks the 15th year in a row that the Brokaw FFA Chapter has finished with a Gold rating in the National Chapter Award program with the application moving on to the national level.
Clarinda also had 15 middle school Brokaw FFA members participate in a middle school leadership workshop conducted by visiting state FFA officers. The workshop focused on communication skills, setting and reaching goals, and supporting others. Brokaw FFA middle school members attending included: Taylor Rasmussen, Jayka Mark, Layne Brown, Kaylee Smith, Hayden Breach, Lilly Smith, Madison Stalder, Kaedance Daly, Myracle Gaunt, Alyva Woods, Addison Eberly, Addison Dow, Rylee Pulliam, Jalon Olson, and Katelyn Darrah.
Other activities members were involved in included attending general sessions, where awards were handed out and speakers gave motivational and educational speeches to the members. Speakers included Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig, along with Kim Reynolds, Governor of Iowa. Members also participated in the Meals from the Heartland program, in which members packaged 864 meals, and attended leadership workshops and the career show as well.