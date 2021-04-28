Brokaw FFA members excel at state conference

A total of 29 high school and 15 middle school Brokaw FFA members of Clarinda along with advisors Andy Johnson, Emma Cutler, and Logan Henry, and chaperone Megan Wright, recently attended the 93rd Iowa State FFA Leadership Conference held April 19-20 at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa. Members were involved in numerous activities throughout the convention that helped develop leadership and teamwork skills.

Brokaw members attending competed in 11 different Career Development Events or Leadership Development Events at the conference. The Parliamentary Procedure team, Creed Speaking contestant, Radio Broadcasting contestant, Extemporaneous Speaking contestant, Job Interview contestant, and Conduct of Meetings team competed at the state level after moving on from the sub-district and district levels.

The Parliamentary Procedure team, consisting of Allyson Johnson, Adam Johnson, Phoebe Garrett, Brevin Coston, and Luke Baker received a Gold rating. The Conduct of Meetings team, consisting of Quinn Durfey, Amelia Hesse, Aly Meier, Brooke Meyer, Eli Vorhies, Dalton Wright, and Presley Jobe received a Gold rating and was named State Runner-Up.