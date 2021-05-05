Brokaw FFA members compete in state soils judging competition

Four Brokaw FFA members of Clarinda recently competed in the Iowa FFA State Soils Evaluation Career Development Event at Iowa State University April 30 in Ames.

The team of Hailee Knight, Jadyn Sunderman, Jason Wright, and Colby Carlson received a gold rating and placed third out of 30 teams from across Iowa. Wright placed seventh overall and Carlson placed eighth overall out of a total of 116 individuals.

In a normal year, the third place finish would qualify the soils team to compete in the National Land and Range Judging competition in Oklahoma City, Okla. Due to COVID-19, this year’s national contest has been cancelled. This marks the 11th time in the last 18 years that a soils team from Clarinda has qualified for the national competition.

The soils event included the judging of four soil pits, plus a written test on soils in Iowa. The score card used to judge the soil pits is divided into five parts: Surface Features; Soil Features- The Profile, Land Capability Classification and Productivity Potential; Evaluation of Management Practices; and Suitability of Soils for Non-Agricultural Uses.