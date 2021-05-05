 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brokaw FFA members compete in state soils judging competition
0 comments

Brokaw FFA members compete in state soils judging competition

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
HJ - Brokaw FFA State Soils 2021

The Brokaw FFA Chapter soils team placed third at the Iowa FFA State Soils Career Development Event April 30 at Iowa State University in Ames. Team members competing included, from left, Jason Wright, Jadyn Sunderman, Hailee Knight, and Colby Carlson. (Photo provided by Andy Johnson)

Four Brokaw FFA members of Clarinda recently competed in the Iowa FFA State Soils Evaluation Career Development Event at Iowa State University April 30 in Ames.

The team of Hailee Knight, Jadyn Sunderman, Jason Wright, and Colby Carlson received a gold rating and placed third out of 30 teams from across Iowa. Wright placed seventh overall and Carlson placed eighth overall out of a total of 116 individuals.

In a normal year, the third place finish would qualify the soils team to compete in the National Land and Range Judging competition in Oklahoma City, Okla. Due to COVID-19, this year’s national contest has been cancelled. This marks the 11th time in the last 18 years that a soils team from Clarinda has qualified for the national competition.

The soils event included the judging of four soil pits, plus a written test on soils in Iowa. The score card used to judge the soil pits is divided into five parts: Surface Features; Soil Features- The Profile, Land Capability Classification and Productivity Potential; Evaluation of Management Practices; and Suitability of Soils for Non-Agricultural Uses.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chauvin lawyer wants hearing to "impeach" verdict

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Clarinda named Tree City USA
Local News

Clarinda named Tree City USA

Every year the Urban Forestry Awards luncheon recognizes cities, college campuses and utilities that demonstrate dedication to the importance …

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics