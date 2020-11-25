Board of Health delays mask mandate

The Page County Board of Health decided to hold off on a mask mandate for the county in response to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ new mask requirements for Iowa that took effect on Tuesday.

During the Nov. 17 Page County Board of Supervisors meeting, Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman gave an update from the Page County Board of Health meeting Monday evening.

Erdman said in light of Gov. Reynolds’ enhanced public health measures that included “somewhat of a mask mandate,” the Page County Board of Health decided to hold off on a county mask mandate at this time.

“They want to see how the Governor’s proclamation plays out,” said Erdman. “They want to see how people are going to adjust to this and see if that will bring the numbers down in our county. If it does not, then they will regroup and make a decision at a later date.”

Erdman said the Governor’s enhanced health measures will not impact how the Page County Courthouse is currently running its offices.

“I believe everybody in the courthouse is going to be deemed as essential,” said Erdman.

