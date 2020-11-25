Board of Health delays mask mandate

The Page County Board of Health decided to hold off on a mask mandate for the county in response to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ new mask requirements for Iowa that took effect on Tuesday.
During the Nov. 17 Page County Board of Supervisors meeting, Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman gave an update from the Page County Board of Health meeting Monday evening.
Erdman said in light of Gov. Reynolds’ enhanced public health measures that included “somewhat of a mask mandate,” the Page County Board of Health decided to hold off on a county mask mandate at this time.
“They want to see how the Governor’s proclamation plays out,” said Erdman. “They want to see how people are going to adjust to this and see if that will bring the numbers down in our county. If it does not, then they will regroup and make a decision at a later date.”
Erdman said the Governor’s enhanced health measures will not impact how the Page County Courthouse is currently running its offices.
“I believe everybody in the courthouse is going to be deemed as essential,” said Erdman.
Support Local Journalism
Erdman said the way she interpreted the mask mandate is if courthouse employees can keep that 6-foot distance, they would not have to wear their masks. She said, looking at the set-up of the offices within the courthouse, most of the staff will be able to keep the 6-foot distance.
She said if a courthouse employee were to test positive for COVID-19, as long as the other employees in the office were wearing a mask or had been able to keep the 6-foot distance, they would not have to quarantine.
The courthouse will remain open to the public with the current sign on the doors stating masks are required.
One change taking effect is the county’s driver’s license office located in the Shenandoah Fire Department building on Wednesday’s will be closed until further notice. Page County Treasurer Angie Dow said she did not want to expose the Shenandoah Fire Department to the traffic in and out of the building using the office. The driver’s license office in Clarinda will remain open and available on Wednesday’s.
In other business:
Supervisors discussed the Conservation proposal from John Schwab.
Supervisors approved secondary roads transfer.
Supervisors approved the purchase of two wireless headsets for EMA for $1,136. This expense was not in the 911 budget for the year and will be paid for out of the county’s CARES money. The county was awarded $191,000 in CARES money.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.