Baird’s Christmas lights go on Dec. 12

Some objects have been decorated with lights that make them appear to be moving. As in years past, visitors might see a rolling combine, saluting soldier, a carousel and Ferris Wheel, and more recent additions, including a helicopter added last year.

Baird’s son, Chris, said they generally add something new every year, and it is up to the visitors to find the new additions. When asked if his 89 year-old father was still active in the annual decoration, Chris laughed, saying they had to wait to get the display up and running until after Jack was done with working 10 hour days during harvest.

There is no charge to drive by to view this incredible display, and it is well worth the drive. Many visitors say they saw it as children and have a tradition of going every year with their children or grandchildren.

Should anyone wish to help with the costs of maintenance and electricity for the light display, visitors can leave a donation in the donation box on the side of the road.

Baird’s Christmas lights go on at nightfall and stay on until 10 p.m. every night unless the weather is too extreme. If the weather is too bad a notice will be issued on Facebook and on KMA.