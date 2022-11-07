Author shares love of Nebraska game day

Debra Kleve White may have traded her red and white wool sweater, saddle shoes and pompoms for a dust jacket, but her love of the Nebraska Cornhuskers cannot be silenced.

A native of Nebraska, White served as a member of the University of Nebraska Yell Squad from 1977 to 1980. In an effort to give back to the school and the squad that means so much to her, White wrote the book "The Spirit of Nebraska: A History of Husker Game Day Traditions — The Tunnel Walk, Mascots, Cheer & More."

White will share an overview of the book, along with many of the fun facts and stories she learned during her 15 years of research, during an author visit scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Lied Public Library in Clarinda. People may attend the program in-person or via Zoom.

"I started thinking how fortunate I was to be part of a great organization like the Yell Squad in college," White said. "No one had done a history of the spirit squad before."

So, in 2002 while working in the College of Education, Institute for Public Schools Initiatives, at the University of Texas in Austin, Texas, White embarked on her journey to write "The Spirit of Nebraska." As part of her research, White often returned to Lincoln, Nebraska, to collect information.

The Nebraska Yell Squad was formed in 1903 and consisted of all men. However, in 1917, Nebraska became the first university in the United States to have female cheerleaders. As part of her research, White has documented the name of every member of the Yell Squad since it was started in 1903.

Once she started her research in 2002, White quickly realized the next year would be the 100th anniversary of the creation of the squad. Therefore, she took it upon herself to organize a celebration honoring the squad.

"I have three photos of the first female cheerleaders in the book," White said. "Once I found all the names of the cheerleaders, I called everybody and set up a reunion. I talked to many of the cheerleaders from the 1930s and 1940s and quite a few of them came from around the United States. None of them are now alive, but we became really close and they shared a lot of great stories."

One such story occurred in 1944 during a pep rally and parade. White said one of the cheerleaders said she was so excited about the event that she did a cartwheel and her cheer panties were visible.

"She said she was turned into the Dean of Women and was afraid she would get expelled," White said.

After she did the work to move the project down the field, White called on Nebraska legend Tom Osborne to punch the book into the end zone. The former head football coach of the Cornhuskers agreed to write the forward for the book.

"He is such a beloved former coach that getting his stamp of approval and comments meant a lot," White said. "After the book was published and he read it, he said he learned a lot. That was the goal. If Tom Osborne learned a lot, I figured a lot of other Cornhusker fans would as well."

However, the accolades did not stop there. In 2020, the book won a Nebraska book award. That same year, Nebraska Public Media, formerly NET TV, based its television documentary "Nebraska Spirit — Go Big Red" on the book.

"The Spirit of Nebraska" offers an in-depth look at where the Cornhusker fans' spirit began and how it evolved to today's game day experience. To further help tell that story, White will be bring some cheer memorabilia, including a uniform, to her presentation in Clarinda.

White will also present a slide show that follows her journey of becoming a college cheerleader and writing her book. She will also answer questions and end the 45-minute presentation with a reading from the book.

Currently retired, White splits her time between Lincoln, Nebraska, and Austin, Texas. She focuses her time on marketing her book and serving as a speaker with the Nebraska Humanities Speakers Bureau.

White has presented programs throughout Nebraska and has also visited Colorado. She said she is looking forward to the author visit in Clarinda.

"I'm excited about it. I love the topic and it's always fun meeting people and giving them information they have not heard before," White said.