All systems go for Clarinda fireworks display this year

Williams said the department could have canceled the order, but would have lost 28% of its refund. The second option was to have the company store the fireworks in a protected bunker in Creston until this year.

“About 80% of their customers who ordered fireworks last year ended up canceling their event due to the pandemic. Most everybody took the option to store their order in a sealed bunker. They told me it would not affect the fireworks at all, so I was pretty confident everything would be okay,” Williams said.

Although the fireworks for this year had already been ordered, Williams said he still needed to submit the necessary paperwork in February to proceed with the year’s show. Fundraising efforts from last year were carried over and donations are still being accepted to pay for the display.

Anyone interested in making a contribution to the event may contact the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce, the Clarinda Foundation, Clarinda City Hall or the Clarinda Fire Station. The Clarinda Fire Department will also be collecting donations following the show on July 3.

“Every little bit helps,” Williams said. “It feels like we are starting to get back to normal and the Fourth of July is something everyone looks forward to. We know they will be able to have a crowd for the game, so now we just have to hope the weather cooperates.”