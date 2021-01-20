Iowa lawmakers react to inauguration of President Joe Biden

"We firmly believe that what unites us as Americans is far greater than anything that may ever divide us," according to the letter. "In that spirit, we hope we can rise above the partisan fray to negotiate meaningful change for Americans across the nation and maintain the United States' standing as the best country in the world."

Hinson, who represents northeast Iowa's 1st District, tweeted: "People are tired of the chaos and dysfunction that runs DC. As our nation prepares for the peaceful transition of presidential power, I stand ready to find common ground with the Biden Administration where possible so that we can help Iowans & Americans."

However, in a broader statement posted to Facebook, Hinson vowed to "serve as a check on the ultra-liberal agenda I expect from the Biden Administration and Democrats in Congress."

"I will be watching like a hawk to protect your taxpayer dollars and will always fight for conservative policy priorities like upholding the Second Amendment, maintaining a strong national defense, and protecting the unborn," according to the statement.

U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, the Congressman from western Iowa’s 4th District, was the only member of Iowa's congressional delegation not at the inauguration.