Financial impact of COVID-19

Although the city of Clarinda ended Fiscal Year 2020 in a good financial position, the city could soon start to feel the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon reviewed the year-end figures with the Clarinda City Council during its meeting July 8 at Clarinda City Hall.
“We still haven’t seen the full effect yet of the coronavirus pandemic. I expect to see those numbers in August and September,” McClarnon said. “That’s when we’ll really start to see the true effect on local option sales tax and hotel/motel taxes.”
At the conclusion of the fiscal year on June 30, McClarnon said Clarinda had an ending fund balance of $513,355.71 in the General Fund. He said that equated to 22% of the total expenditures for the city. Auditors suggest a city carry an ending fund balance between 15% and 25% of its expenditures.
During the budget process in 2019,
McClarnon said he had projected an ending fund balance of $492,000 in the General Fund.
“Overall, the question you always ask is ‘are we better off or worse off than we were last year at this time?’” McClarnon said. “Honestly, this year we’re just a little bit better off. I am very happy with that, but like I said, that could definitely change in a hurry this first quarter.”
Also during the meeting, the city council approved an administrative budgetary transfer required to close out the fiscal year.
“Probably the biggest thing to note is the local option sales tax of $511,000 is actually better than what we thought we were going to do,” McClarnon said. “Like said, once we start to see the effects of the coronavirus, I do look for that number to go down significantly. We’ve already seen road use tax go down significantly.”
