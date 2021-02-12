Farewell to a local legend- Evelyn Birkby

Evelyn’s column was named after the long lane that ran from the road where the mailbox sat to their farmhouse. She described the mailbox as her window to the world. She would mail her columns to the newspaper each week and, in return, receive mail from readers of her columns from all over the country that identified with her and her stories.

Bob said Evelyn was always aware of her family and community and always had her column on her mind. He said she looked for ways to share what was important about small towns, farms, and families.

“I enjoyed sharing,” said Evelyn in an earlier interview. ” It was part of my life.”

Throughout her life, Evelyn also expressed and shared with her readers and listeners a continuing optimism that, “Today is going to be a good day!” That optimism and joy in life can be seen in her columns and books and heard in her programs.

Bob added, “Mom loved “neighboring” -- connecting with people and sharing real life joys, sorrows, and everyday activities. With her broadcasts, columns, and books, she shared the values of Midwestern towns and farms. Her message was always of optimism, caring, and understanding, radiating out to encompass readers and listeners across the nation.