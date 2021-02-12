Farewell to a local legend- Evelyn Birkby

Longtime Sidney resident Evelyn Birkby passed away on Sunday at 101 years old. Birkby gained Iowa and nationwide reknown as an author, radio broadcaster and speaker on the simple joys of small town and farming life. She wrote and spoke about her family, neighbors, friends and community, making her audience feel a part of the same.
Birkby, the daughter of a Methodist minister, spent most of her formative years moving from town to town every two years, as ministers did at that time. She was born in Springfield, Illinois, but spent most of her early years in central and western Iowa towns, including time in Sidney when she was a senior in high school.
She attended Simpson College and received a teaching certificate, teaching grade school for a few years, before taking a position running a youth program for the Methodist Church in Waterloo. She followed this career to Chicago, where she directed the youth program for the Chicago Temple. She was there during World War II and developed programs for older teens and people in their 20s. While in Chicago, she finished her four-year degree in psychology. She then moved back to Sidney, where she married Robert Birkby in 1946, and they had four children: Dulcie Jean, Bob, Craig and Jeff.
Birkby got her writing start with The Evening Sentinel in Shenandoah three years later, with the publication of her first column on Nov. 24, 1949. Willard Archie, publisher of The Evening Sentinel at the time, ran an ad that he was looking for a woman who lived on a farm to write a column. During Birkby’s interview, Archie suggested she include a recipe in her column because people would always like recipes.
Thus, the “Up a Country Lane” column was born, and Birky never looked back, writing columns for 70 years, and including a recipe in almost every one. Those columns ran in The Evening Sentinel, which later became The Valley News, every week for all of that time.
For her family, including a recipe each week with her column meant a lot of taste testing with a bowl of cornflakes waiting for them in the kitchen if the recipe did not turn out well.
“We’re certainly very proud of her for having stuck with this for so long and made this an important part of her life,” said Bob Birkby, Evelyn’s oldest son. “Growing up, there was always a typewriter going in our house.”
Of course, this also meant that her children, themselves, were often the subject of her columns, and occasionally Bob or his brothers, or their father had to pinch hit and write a column for Evelyn.
“There were times when, for instance, soon after she started writing her column a few months later, I was born,” said Bob. “That week my dad wrote the column while mom was in the hospital giving birth to me.”
Bob said Evelyn encouraged the boys to write a column after returning from long trips, too.
“Mom would always encourage us to write them and said people want to know what you’ve been up to,” said Bob. He joked that they suspected she just wanted a week off.
Evelyn’s column was a touchstone for her sons, and the children of many other Midwest wives, who read her columns and later heard her “Down a Country Lane” radio program
on KMA Radio, as well as the program called Radio Homemakers that aired on KMA and KFNF, and the Kitchen Klatter program. Evelyn and others like her joined those programs in the 1950s, kind of a second generation of mothers and housewives carrying them forward.
For the boys, the columns and radio programs were a window into what their mother was doing and what she was thinking while they were away. For the Midwestern small town and farm youth away at college or a job, they were a taste of home.
“It sort of gave us an awareness of a bigger world out there because she was so connected with readers all over the Midwest,” said Bob. “As we got older, we started going off in the summers to find adventures further and further from the Midwest but always felt a strong connection through her columns.”
When Evelyn’s eyesight started to fail about the age of 95, she started dictating her column to Bob and he would type and submit them to the newspaper. Her final column appeared in The Valley News on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, but with Bob’s help she continued writing a few lines to go with her favorite columns through the years, which still appeared in The Valley News.
Evelyn was welcomed into the Fifty Year Club at the Iowa Newspaper Association Convention Feb. 8, 2018, in Des Moines as one of the longest-tenured columnist in American newspaper history.
Later that same year, at the inspirational age of 98, she was holding book signings for her book “Through a Country Town,” first in her chronology of life in and around Fremont County. That book included her recollections of Sidney as it was 1935, when she and her family moved to the town when she was a senior in high school.
Evelyn wrote 12 books in all, including:
“Up a Country Lane Cookbook”
“Neighboring on the Air”
“Always put in a recipe”
“Witching for William”
“Alone through England and Scotland”
“Our Corrie Family Records”
“Our Birkby Family Heritage”
“Cooking With KMA”
“Festival Cookie Book”
“Come Again Cookie Book”
“History of the Sidney, Iowa United Methodist Church,” and
“Through a Country Town.”
Evelyn’s column was named after the long lane that ran from the road where the mailbox sat to their farmhouse. She described the mailbox as her window to the world. She would mail her columns to the newspaper each week and, in return, receive mail from readers of her columns from all over the country that identified with her and her stories.
Bob said Evelyn was always aware of her family and community and always had her column on her mind. He said she looked for ways to share what was important about small towns, farms, and families.
“I enjoyed sharing,” said Evelyn in an earlier interview. ” It was part of my life.”
Throughout her life, Evelyn also expressed and shared with her readers and listeners a continuing optimism that, “Today is going to be a good day!” That optimism and joy in life can be seen in her columns and books and heard in her programs.
Bob added, “Mom loved “neighboring” -- connecting with people and sharing real life joys, sorrows, and everyday activities. With her broadcasts, columns, and books, she shared the values of Midwestern towns and farms. Her message was always of optimism, caring, and understanding, radiating out to encompass readers and listeners across the nation.
For her family, it was just mom being mom. She was at the typewriter an hour or two a day and went often to the radio studios in Shenandoah for broadcasts. For better or for worse, we were the guinea pigs when she tested new recipes before printing them or putting them on the air. Best of all, she infused us with confidence, an openness to others, and a delight in neighboring that we continue to share.”
Evelyn may be done writing, but her columns, books and radio history will live on for many as that taste of simple life they still remember or always yearned for.
Evelyn’s favorite recipe:
HAY HAND ROLLS
1 cup lukewarm water
1 Tablespoon dry yeast
1 teaspoon sugar
4 cups lukewarm water
4 cups white flour
1 cup salad oil
1 cup sugar
1 tablespoon salt
2 eggs (optional)
Additional flour to make a soft dough
Dissolve yeast in 1 cup lukewarm water with 1 teaspoon sugar added. When mixture is bubbly, add 4 cups lukewarm water and 4 cups flour. Mix well and let mixture set, covered, in draft-free place until mixture bubbles up, making a “sponge.”
Add oil, sugar, salt and eggs and combine well. Gradually add enough flour to make a soft dough. Turn out on floured bread board and knead until smooth, adding a little more flour if needed. Place in a greased bowl (or two—this is a large recipe). Turn the dough to grease on all sides, then cover and let rise until double in bulk. Take out the portion of dough you want to bake immediately. Put the remainder, covered, in the refrigerator for another day.
Knead the dough you kept out on a floured board for 4 or 5 minutes until dough is smooth and springs back in your fingers. Shape into loaves or rolls or whatever shape you wish. Put into greased pans and let rise until double. Bake in a 375 degree oven for about 20 to 30 minutes or until nicely brown on top. Turn out on cooling rack to keep the bottom from “sweating” and coat the top with butter for a tender crust.