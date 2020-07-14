A Clarinda woman and Council Bluffs man were sentenced to more than 15 years in prison on July 8 in connection with a federal meth distribution case.
Lacey Jo Smalley and Erik M. Barber were sentenced to 16 and 18 years, respectively, according to a release from according to a release from United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum of the Southern District of Iowa.
The two, with Jason Paul Rodriguez -- the reported organizer of the trio who had been sentenced in March for his involvement -- distributed more than 220 pounds of methamphetamine in Omaha and western Iowa, in addition to southwest Iowa. Barber, 43, and Smalley, 36, served as "major distributors" for Rodriguez, according to Krickbaum's office.
The sentencing was a result of "lengthy investigation" by the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement originating in Page County, the release stated.
