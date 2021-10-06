CRHC equity grows during COVID-19 pandemic

Clarinda Regional Health Center saw an increase in its net equity over the last year despite the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brian Green of the accounting firm Seim Johnson in Omaha, Nebraska, shared that news with the CRHC Board of Trustees during its meeting Sept. 28. Green attended the board meeting remotely and presented an overview of the annual audit report compiled for the hospital for Fiscal Year 2021.

“You should get a clean opinion for the regular audit as well as, we anticipate, from the compliance testing,” Green said.

During the review of the audit, Green said the hospital had $43.5 million in total cash and investments at the end of Fiscal Year 2021 compared to $34.8 million at the end of the prior fiscal year. That was an increase of $8.7 million.

Green said CRHC received $8.2 million in total CARES Act funding related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Clarinda received $3.2 million through the Paycheck Protection Program and $5 million in provider relief funds.