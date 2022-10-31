Clarinda schools see increase in parent-teacher conference attendance

Clarinda PK-6 Principal Lesley Ehlers started the Clarinda School Board's Oct. 26 meeting off right with excellent news.

Ehlers was very happy to report to the board that her building had a 98% attendance rate at parent-teacher conferences on Oct. 20-21. “We were super pleased with the attendance, and we are working on rescheduling those who didn’t attend," she said.

Ehlers also shared information about the Scholastic Book Fair that was also held during that time.

“The book fair is sponsored by the PTA," she said. "Again, it was very well attended by our families. One thing the PTA does provide is through the Book for Every Student Program, where each student receives a book for free. So, we had 550 students receive a book from the PTA. It is an awesome program.”

On Nov. 1, kindergarten through third grade will have the opportunity to hear from a professional author.

“Will Stuck from St. Joe will be providing an assembly for our K-3 students, and at 6 (p.m.) that evening, there will be a presentation for families," Ehlers said. "PTA is again heavily involved and will sponsor a meal at 5 (p.m.) We are really looking forward to hosting that event.”

The Clarinda Chamber of Commerce sponsors an Adopt-a-Class program, and Ehlers feels very fortunate to have such a terrific program that helps sponsor all classes in PK-4.

“Right now they are planning four visits a year to our school and our students will visit their business, as well," she said. "It is a great partnership. Fifth through sixth graders are going to participate in a mini-holiday Adopt-a-Class, and we will schedule a visit sometime this winter. Students are really benefiting from these relationships.”

Students in the PK-6 building just finished up Red Ribbon Week, and Ehlers said that counselors have been focused on safe and healthy choices and the importance of goal-setting for all students.

“I also want to give you the fall data on FAST (Formative Assessment System for Teachers). As a building, we were at 56% proficiency. Our building goal is 80%, so we are not where we want to be — 80% is what is indicative of a strong universal core, and that is what we are after so our eyes are on that prize. We ended at 55% last year. The Green Hills schools average is currently 63% and the state of Iowa is 64%,” Ehlers said.

Ehlers explained several action steps the staff is taking to ensure further success.

“We are working with 148 students for Title Reading, continuing reading interventions and digging in to apply LTRS (Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling) into our curriculum to improve literacy and math," she said. "We are really looking at what we need to do to get there and setting our goals high. We found that of the 51 K-3 students who attend summer school, 37 attended 80% of the time. Twenty-six of those students who attended regularly improved or maintained their percentile rank from spring to fall. That was truly a celebration for us. We will definitely highlight that when we prepare for next summer.”

Ehlers told board members that the teacher's professional learning on Oct. 31 will also help reach toward their goals.

“LETRS teaches the skills needed to master the fundamentals of reading instruction — phonological awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary, comprehension, writing and language, so it fits right in with our needs,” she said.

Principal Luke Cox also shared exceptional news from his 7-12 building.

“We are pretty exited about our state report card from the 7-12 side," he said. "We were actually labeled as commendable. In the past five years we’ve either been ‘needs improvement’ or ‘acceptable.’ Last year our data point was 52.1, and this year it is 56.72, which is two points above the state average. Very good growth! Our teachers are very excited about that. Our next goal is the next step, ‘high performance.’”

Cox was also happy to tell the board about the remainder of the week.

“This Thursday and Friday is a big thing for our kids; there is a lot going on," he said. "We’ll have a pep rally for our cross country team, football and state cheer. Students are excited, and the community is excited. We are starting the year off really well. I’m very happy with the success our coaches have brought for our kids.”

Academic intervention time has been working quite well according to Cox.

“We’ve heard a lot of positive teacher and student feedback," he said. "Kids are turning assignments in on time and taking less zeros as a result of the positive piece of having our gold, silver and bronze status. They want to earn that gold status so they can use their phones and have a little bit more unstructured time where they can play different games such as bags or chess, or they can find a quiet place to read or make up a test. We’ve heard a lot of positives. Kids are at a lot better spot if we can keep that up. It’s a good thing.”

Cox told board members that the 7-12 professional development focus continues to be breaking down standards into learning targets and looking at course progressions. He added that counselors continue to working with students on their second semester schedules as well as addressing social emotional ideals.

Nancy McKinnon, director of finance, announced that the certified enrollment for the year is 989.16 students.

“This is only one shy of our pre-COVID numbers," she added. "There are 126 students enrolled in and 76 enrolled out. Open enrollment is going to be fluid this year without the deadline in place.”

Director Paul Boysen is concerned that students are leaving.

“What is causing students to leave?" he asked. "We need to be cognizant of this. Do we do surveys or exit interviews? Seventy-six kids is quite high.”

Superintendent Jeff Privia indicated that it’s just that parents have this choice and act on it. He indicated he is happy that enrollment is up from last year.

Boysen said exit interviews could help in determining whether the open enrollments out are due to anything instructional related, especially for upperclassmen that are choosing to leave.

Privia told board members that he attended the Rural School Advocates of Iowa meeting this past week.

“They took districts’ priorities from across the state and put them into categories," he said. "The top three priorities that came out of that are adequate school resources, public school priorities and education staff shortages. So those are the three things they will focus on with legislators and work on with public schools.”

He said he also went to a workshop with two staff members to work on a five-year projection plan.

Privia added that the fall Basic Educational Data Survey (BEDS) would be certified this week and they will be submitting an early literacy grant.

“We will get that sent this week, and it will be about $17,000 that we’ll receive for early literacy," he said. "It can help with summer school and several other things we talked about today.”

The Basic Educational Data Survey (BEDS) collects data from schools and Area Education Agencies and is used to meet state and federal reporting requirements and establish district certified enrollment. Data is used to support education research and responses to requests for information from the legislature. The BEDS certified enrollment also determines the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's classification of schools.

During board correspondence, Boysen announced that the band earned an I rating at contest and that it might be 20-plus years since they received a I.

“Those kids worked hard and I wanted to recognize that," he said.

In new business, the board approved the second and final reading of the IASB Policy Primers and the second and final reading of Policy 710.4, meal charges. The policy primers include Volume 30, No.’s 3 and 4 and Volume 31, No. 1, which contain a broad variety of policies. Policy 710.4 includes information about payment of meals, negative account balances, unpaid meal accounts and the communication about the policy.

The board also approved the Mid-American Energy Grant and the additional funds of $20,137 needed to complete the project. Privia said this lighting would allow current lighting to be replaced with LED lighting. The total value of the upgrades is $68,026. The source of funds is anticipated to be from funds from MidAmerican Energy incentives, totaling $15,876; a self-installation credit of $32,014 and the additional funds to be paid by the district.

In other business, the board approved several staff changes. They hired Jill Harrison as a food service assistant and Julie Meyer as a paraprofessional. Both Harold Keely and Lorinda Johnson were transferred from food service managers to paraprofessional positions. Board members also approved the resignation of paraprofessional Windy Neville as well as several band overnight competitions as requested by Courtney Ridge, 9-12 instrumental music teacher. Those trips include the Iowa All-State Music Festival, Drake Honor Band, Iowa State Honor Band and the University of Iowa Honor Band. Ridge anticipated there would be four to six students participating in each of the festivals.

The next regular meeting will be on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 4 p.m. Board members moved to cancel the Nov. 23 board meeting due to its proximity with the Thanksgiving holiday.