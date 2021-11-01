 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Gravity - $169,900

  Updated
Acreage: 11.61 acres m/l located just minutes from town features updated septic system, barn, 20x42 machine shed, 6,000 bushel and 3,000 bushel grain bins, 20x26 chicken house. This peaceful rural property also includes a nice sized pasture, wooded area, pond, and two-story project home. The possibilities are endless! Call today for additional information or to take a look!

