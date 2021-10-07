This 3 bedroom home has lots of living space with all amenities on one level. The home has an enclosed back porch, large family room with a wood burning fireplace, the kitchen/dining room has a center island and tiled floors. There have been many new updates including: furnace, central AC, hot water heater, electric service panel, and pex plumbing. The home also includes a single car carport. This listing includes two properties 600 South and 508 South. 508 South is being sold in "AS IS" condition the house has only been used for a storage shed/workshop. Two properties for the price of one.
3 Bedroom Home in Shenandoah - $79,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Creston High School swept both the parade and field competitions to claim the title of Best Overall Band at the 66th Annual Southwest Iowa Ban…
- Updated
Foregoing a career in their family coal mine, two Clarinda brothers climbed to the pinnacle of national fame as vaudeville entertainers.
SHENANDOAH – The Clarinda Cardinals bounced back in a big way and claimed the Page County Super Bowl title for the fourth consecutive season w…
- Updated
Scroll through the pictures above to see the fall 2021 Page County Newspapers Most Impressive Athletes.
- Updated
SHENANDOAH – For the second year in a row Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley crossed the finish line in the top spot at the Shenandoah Cross Country In…
- Updated
Clarinda Regional Health Center saw an increase in its net equity over the last year despite the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Updated
Friday Scoreboard
- Updated
Victorian style home built new in the 1980s by a well known craftsman builder. Home has stain glass, doors and woodwork repurposed from many m…
Over the course of Fiscal Year 2021, the city of Clarinda spent $9 million on capital projects intended to improve the overall wellbeing of th…
A request from the Page County Wellness Committee to have the county help fund an incentive program to encourage employees on the Page County …