Beautiful berm home that sits on 13 acres just off a hard surfaced road and only 6 miles from Clarinda. This 3 bed/3 bath home features an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and is geothermal. The master bedroom and bathroom are very spacious with a whirlpool tub, walk in shower and walk in closet! The other 2 bedrooms and bathrooms are also nicely sized with spacious closets. Bar seating, a large island and plenty of cabinets for all your storage needs top off this beautiful kitchen; the laundry is located just around the corner. Attached you will find a very spacious 2-car garage that has heated floors. This property also features a 50 x 32 insulated shop and a 18 x 32 lean to, great for storing all your extra toys or additional vehicles. As if that wasn't enough this property offers amazing scenery and its own pond that is stocked with a variety of fish.
3 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $415,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
State officials are supportive of the potential acquisition by the Clarinda Community School District of some facilities at the former Clarind…
CLARINDA - The Clarinda volleyball team advanced to a Class 3A Region 4 semifinal and ended Shenandoah’s season in a 3-1 Cardinal victory Mond…
Looking to ensure the safety of their fellow trick-or-treaters, two local youths addressed the Clarinda City Council Oct. 13.
- Updated
Friday Scoreboard
Four Brokaw FFA members of Clarinda recently competed in the Iowa FFA State Soils Evaluation Career Development Event at Iowa State University…
In the city portion of the Nov. 2 general election, Clarinda voters will be tasked with selecting a new mayor and filling two seats on the Cla…
- Updated
Thursday Scoreboard
GLENWOOD – The Clarinda girls cross country team had its highest conference finish in 15 years, taking third at the Hawkeye 10 cross country m…
Celebrating 125 years of God’s Grace on Sunday, Nov. 7, will be St Paul Lutheran Church of rural Clarinda.
The Clarinda volleyball team saw its season end Wednesday, Oct. 20, in a 3-0 loss at eighth-ranked Des Moines Christian in a Class 3A Region 4…