 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $99,500

3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $99,500

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $99,500

This well cared for three bedroom, one and one-half ranch situated on a large corner lot features a beautiful sun room...the perfect place for relaxing or entertaining, attached garage and two-car detached garage, and included range and microwave. The unfinished basement is ideal for extra storage or for customizing to perfectly suit your needs. Call today to take a look at this charmer!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Golf tournament benefits local veterans
Economics

Golf tournament benefits local veterans

Normally in golf the lower the total the better. However, that was not the case Aug. 12 at the Clarinda Country Club as the Clarinda Foundatio…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics