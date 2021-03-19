CRHC plans groundbreaking event for expansion project

A groundbreaking event will be held Friday, April 2, to kick off a two-year expansion project at Clarinda Regional Health Center that has been a topic of conversation for hospital officials for several years. The event will be held at 1 p.m. on the southeast corner of the CRHC campus.
The groundbreaking event will be outdoors and open to the public, with masks being required. Should the weather interfere, a rain date has been set for Monday, April 5, at 1 p.m. A short groundbreaking ceremony will be held on the southeast corner of the campus with some words about the project and its impact on the community. The ceremony is expected to last approximately 45 minutes. Representatives from the construction management group will also be on site to answer questions and show design renderings.
The two-year project includes new parking; a new physical medicine and rehabilitation center; a new surgery suite and expanded pre- and post-surgical area; a new oncology clinic and infusion center; a new specialty clinic; a new expanded pharmacy; and a remodeled and expanded medical clinic area as well as additional office and education space.
CRHC Chief Nursing Officer Tyler Hill, who has taken the lead on the development of the project states, “Providing space for our current services as well as being forward thinking enough to know additional spaces that will be needed as we add new services was our mindset for this project. Working with ACI (the architecture firm that designed the hospital) and Murray Company construction management firm, we have formulated a great layout and are now mapping out the steps towards completion. Each new area will allow us to move departments in a phased approach so the next remodel or build can start. It will be an exciting two years and well worth any inconveniences.”
“With nearly 20,000 square feet of new space between the new building and additions to the current hospital, as well as another nearly 20,000 square feet of remodel, this is a significant project, CRHC Chief Executive Officer Chuck Nordyke said. “Tyler (Hill) has done a great job overseeing the project as has Chief Financial Officer Joni Christensen, who is handling the USDA applications and funding side, along with Amy Roop, Lara Nothwehr, Stacy Pulliam, and many others, all working with input from our medical staff, to come up with innovative clinic designs. As the project unfolds, now is when the work really starts. Each area impacted will begin reviewing processes and layout. Our goal will be to help our teams be as efficient as possible in their new spaces.”
Hill adds, “I think the community will be happy with the new and remodeled areas aesthetically and from a patient flow standpoint. We know everyone’s time is important and we want to be sensitive to that. I think we do a great job already, especially given the spatial limitations we face. This project allows us to improve on those throughput issues.”
Roop, who serves as Director of Clinics stated, “With expanded areas for our specialty clinic and oncology, we can add more providers and services here in Clarinda. Our goal is to be able to have our communities receive top notch healthcare close to home. This moves us further in that direction.”
To learn more about the expansion plans, see design renderings and floor plans and to stay up to date with changes on campus as construction begins, officials encourage the community to check out the expansion page on the CRHC website: ClarindaHealth.com.