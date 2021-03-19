CRHC plans groundbreaking event for expansion project

A groundbreaking event will be held Friday, April 2, to kick off a two-year expansion project at Clarinda Regional Health Center that has been a topic of conversation for hospital officials for several years. The event will be held at 1 p.m. on the southeast corner of the CRHC campus.

The groundbreaking event will be outdoors and open to the public, with masks being required. Should the weather interfere, a rain date has been set for Monday, April 5, at 1 p.m. A short groundbreaking ceremony will be held on the southeast corner of the campus with some words about the project and its impact on the community. The ceremony is expected to last approximately 45 minutes. Representatives from the construction management group will also be on site to answer questions and show design renderings.

The two-year project includes new parking; a new physical medicine and rehabilitation center; a new surgery suite and expanded pre- and post-surgical area; a new oncology clinic and infusion center; a new specialty clinic; a new expanded pharmacy; and a remodeled and expanded medical clinic area as well as additional office and education space.