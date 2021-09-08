Beecher Eye Care hosts ribbon cutting event

The Clarinda Chamber of Commerce and the Clarinda Ambassadors invites the community to a Ribbon Cutting for Beecher Eye Care, PLC located at 203 S. 16th St. in Clarinda at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Dr. Scott Beecher, owner of Beecher Eye Care, looks forward to continuing the tradition of quality eye care in Southwest Iowa. Their friendly, experienced staff is there to help take care of all the vision needs of their patients.

A native of Shenandoah, Beecher has been practicing in Iowa for more than 20 years.

He is relishing the opportunity to continue practicing in Clarinda and becoming immersed in the Clarinda Community. Beecher graduated from University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1995 and Pennsylvania College of Optometry, now Salus University, in 1999.

Beecher enjoys spending time doing yard work around the house, reading and attempting to golf. He also enjoys spending time and talking with his two children, Laura and Megan.

Beecher Eye Care is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information contact Beecher Eye Care at 712-542-6521 or email beechereyecare@gmail.com.