Driskell delivers SWITA passengers to destinations

For the past six years Dean Driskell has served a valuable role as a bus driver for Southwest Iowa Transit Agency (SWITA) in Clarinda.

Driskell drives two times a day, three days per week, taking individuals to and from Nishna Productions. He then takes one passenger home from work in the afternoon, and he also drives when needed for special trips and medical transportation trips.

Drivers like Driskell are vital to rural communities as they allow people to get around when they otherwise would have no access to transportation on their own.

SWITA serves eight counties in southwest Iowa and has 100 vehicles and 70 drivers. SWITA has special routes for disabled individuals who need to attend day habilitation services or work.

The agency has work routes that transport workers to employers such as OSI and Monogram Foods. It also offers medical transportation, student transportation, has a summer fun bus, and provides a range of other transportation services. SWITA buses are ADA accessible, and service is open to everyone.

“I enjoy my passengers and getting them where they need to go is important to them and me,” Driskell said. “My passengers all know me by name and seem genuinely happy to see me when I pick them up. It gives me a sense of purpose and a good reason to get going in the morning and although I enjoy being home, I was getting bored and am happy to be back to work doing something important.”

Driksell lives in Clarinda with his wife of 48 years and enjoys spending time working on his hobby of restoring old vehicles during his free time. Driskell and his wife raised four children in Clarinda, and he shared that he is now a proud grandfather of 11 and has one great-grandchild.

Driskell is a Vietnam veteran and native of southern Missouri who came to visit a friend from Clarinda after the war and liked the area so much he ended up staying. Driskell worked as a truck driver and then managed the Ready-Mix plant in Clarinda until his retirement.

After he retired, Driskell said he was tired of sitting at home and wanted to work again. So he decided to try driving for SWITA.

“Six years later and I happily go to work in my bus and enjoy helping people get to where they need to go,” Driskell said.

The bus driven by Driskell is very recognizable as behind his seat, he proudly displays artwork from a friend. One is drawing of a SWITA bus with cartoon characters and another drawing is of Driskell’s F100 truck that he restored.

Driskell said that he is happy to share these drawings with his passengers and hopes that everyone can enjoy the SWITA bus picture as he is very proud of his friend’s work and that it displays his bus.

SWITA operates vehicles early and late, pending vehicle and driver availability. If you find yourself in need of transportation for any reason, you can contact SWITA by calling 712-243-2518 or 1-800-842-8065 or get more information at www.swita.com.