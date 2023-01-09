 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Herald-Journal Billboard

  • 0
HJ - PEO Food Pantry Challenge

The three PEO chapters in Clarinda held a challenge at the end of 2022 to collect donations for the two food pantries in the community. Displaying some of the more than 4,000 items collected during the event are, from left, Chapter AE vice president Jayne Davidson, Chapter NY president Gail Wallin and Chapter KH president Sharon McAlpin.

 Kent Dinnebier

PEO chapters support food pantries, Page A6

Lawmakers avoid taking sides on CO2 pipelines, Page A5

Downey wins tourney title at Winterset, Page B1

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story