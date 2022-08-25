Clarinda establishes facilities engagement group

A facility engagement group is being formed by the Clarinda Community School District to assist with the development of long-term facilities plan.

The district Board of Directors approved a resolution during its meeting Wednesday, Aug. 24, allowing the program management firm SiteLogiQ to meet with the group. SiteLogiQ was hired by the board June 22 to conduct an assessment of the existing facilities in the district.

Superintendent Jeff Privia said the facility engagement group would consist of 30 to 50 members of the community. The members would be able to share their thoughts on any facility improvements needed by the school district.

"They have met with administration to look at our facilities. They've met with a group of volunteer teachers to look at our facilities to get their ideas. Now, we're involving the community," Privia said after the meeting.

Privia said the members of the group would have five meetings with officials from SiteLogiQ and would tour the buildings in the district. The group will then present a report to the district facilities committee and the administrators.

Based on input already gathered from the administrators and the group of volunteer teachers from the elementary and high school buildings, Privia said the evaluation process is off to a good start.

"Those matched almost exactly. So, I feel like our administration is in good alliance with our staff on what we need," Privia said.

During his report to the board Wednesday, Privia said he has also created a video explaining the extension of the Revenue Purpose Statement for Clarinda.

During its meeting July 13, the board supported extending the statement for 20 years. The current statement was approved in 2009 and will expire in 2031.

Clarinda voters are being asked to approve the extension during a special election to be held Sept. 13. This would allow the district to borrow money against the Secure an Advanced Vision of Education fund for future projects in the district. SAVE was formerly known as local option sales tax funds.

Also Wednesday, the board approved naming Heidi Bird as the equity coordinator for the school district. Bird will serve as the initial contact for any equity complaints received by the district.

Kelsey Potratz and the school nurse were also appointed to serve as the Level I investigators for the district. A Level II investigator from outside the district will be appointed in September. The investigators research complaints of inappropriate actions between students and staff members.

In other business, the board approved two changes to the 7-12 student handbook. The changes were to allow seventh and eighth grade students to dual enroll in athletic programs and to allow students to only wear clean athletic shows on the floor of the gymnasium.

A preschool handbook was also approved by the board during the meeting.

An early graduation request from Emelia Hesse was approved. Hesse would be able to graduate one year early, in May 2023, if she meets the necessary requirements.

The base pay for nutrition department staff members and substitutes was increased to $15.50 per hour.