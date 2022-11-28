Page County elects members to Extension council

Clarinda — Six Page County residents were elected to the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Page County Council in the Nov. 8 general election.

Those new council members are Cheryl Beaver, Clarinda; Rosanne Cavin, Clarinda; Diane Ferguson, Clarinda; Stacy Pulliam, Clarinda; Jon Stripe, Essex; and Nikki Williams-Simons, Clarinda.

Current members of the county extension council who were re-elected to four-year terms are Cavin, Ferguson and Williams-Simons.New members who will join the council in January of 2023 are Beaver, Pulliam and Stripe.

The new members will replace Dan Brockman, Clarinda; Drew Liljedahl, Essex; and Ron Foster, Clarinda. In addition to the five candidates elected to four-year terms, Pulliam was elected to a two-year term to complete an unexpired term.

Extension council members whose terms expire at the end of 2024 are Seth Kirchner, Clarinda; David Stephens, Clarinda; and Gaylen Swanson, Coin The extension council meets in January to elect officers.

“Extension council members make programming and budget decisions for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Page County. They work with decision makers, build relationships, and address local issues. Extension council members are advocates, stewards and everyday citizens who link people with life-changing programs from Iowa State University. Through partnerships, they bring significant programs that help people solve critical issues affecting their lives”, said David Stephens, ISU Extension and Outreach Page County council chair.

The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach office in Page County is located at 311 East Washington Street, Clarinda, Iowa. Learn more at www.extension.iastate.edu/page .