Ask the Pastor

What is the best way to respond to gossip or slander about another person? No doubt, we live in a highly critical world. People are quick to judge and condemn on the slightest evidence. For believers to hold to a higher moral and ethical standard, Socrates — that ancient Athenian philosopher — offers this wise counsel:

One day, someone came to find the great philosopher and said to him: “Do you know what I just heard about your friend?”

“A moment,” replied Socrates. “Before you tell me, I would like to test you the three sieves.”

“The three sieves?”

“Yes,” continued Socrates. “Before telling anything about the others, it's good to take the time to filter what you mean. I call it the test of the three sieves. The first sieve is the TRUTH. Have you checked if what you're going to tell me is true?”

“No, I just heard it.”

“Very good! So, you don't know if it's true. We continue with the second sieve, that of KINDNESS. What you want to tell me about my friend, is it good?”

“Oh, no! On the contrary.”

“So,” questioned Socrates, “you want to tell me bad things about him and you're not even sure they're true? Maybe you can still pass the test of the third sieve, that of UTILITY. Is it useful that I know what you're going to tell me about this friend?”

“No, really.”

“So,” concluded Socrates, “what you were going to tell me is neither true, nor good, nor useful. Why, then, did you want to tell me this?”

You see, in his brief but concise reasoning, Socrates proved the gossip lacked truth, kindness and utility — the very values we as believers should espouse. Unchecked, gossip can “separate close friends” and poison our view of others (Proverbs 16:28; 18:8).

However, refusing to entertain gossip proves us a “trustworthy” person, and robs the “fire” of the fuel needed to burn with accusation (Proverbs 11:13; 26:20).

Now, God knows everything about us. If anyone has the goods on us, it is God. However, God never uses that information to unlovingly destroy His people. Rather, God’s love hopes the best without giving up on us (1 Corinthians 13:6-8).

Gossip appeals to the lower angels of our nature, but in the end, it can fill us with bitterness and poison our souls. Better to refuse the juicy tales and assume the best of others. That’s loving!