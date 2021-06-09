Swanson offers virtual ragtime concerts

Prepare to get your toes tapping this Sunday night with a free virtual concert, “Southern Ragtime,” by pianist Adam Swanson.

A musician at heart, Swanson has been playing at festivals and piano concerts since he was eleven years old.

“The first piece of music I ever learned was ‘Maple Leaf Rag,’ and I fell in love with it,” said Swanson.

Playing primarily ragtime and early jazz from the 1920s, Swanson said he loves the sound of the upbeat music.

“For people that don’t know, ragtime is the first truly original American music,” said Swanson. “It’s where all of our other popular music comes from, like blues, jazz, rock n roll, you name it. It started in the late 1890s and lasted for over 20 years.”

This past year Swanson was struck with the realization he may not be able to support himself playing piano when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and live concerts came to a halt.

Swanson has lived in Durango, Colorado, on and off for almost eleven years. When not traveling around the country or overseas on tour, he plays at the Historic Strater Hotel, built in 1887, in its recreated western saloon. He said summer is typically a busy season at the hotel with tourism, but the pandemic even slowed that down.