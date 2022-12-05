Southview Apartments holds Veterans Day observance

Patriotism was recently celebrated across America on Nov. 11 in various ceremonies held for Veterans Day.

Southview Apartments in Clarinda was honored to have Navy veteran Jewell Blanchard Davis of Amarillo, Texas, present a program honoring the deceased and living military personnel among the residents at the apartment complex.

Along with these honors, Davis also brought to the attention of those attending the symbolic significance of the American flag.

"As we Americans view our flag, which we often refer to as 'Old Glory,' our hearts are filled with much love, respect and gratitude for which she stands. No matter whether the flag is a small one or extra large one, we Americans are filled with awe when she is displayed," Doris McKinnon of Clarinda said after the program.

Davis explained there are 13 significant meanings to the 13 stripes of the American flag and the 13 steps involved in the proper folding of a United States flag. As they precisely make each fold, the members of the local American Legion Color Guard are thinking of the meaning of each fold.

The Page County American Legion Commander is Dennis Nance. Joe Jardon serves as the commander of Shenandoah American Legion Post 88 and Dave Grebert is commander of American Legion Sergy Post 98 in Clarinda. Both Color Guards of these posts are extremely active in their communities.

As a result, they should be commended for their dedication to local veterans, the United States flag, their country and the administration of military rites at local funerals. They also give families honor with the presentation of the flag for their loved one's military service to the United States.

The 13 crisp, precise folds made during the flag folding ceremony at a military funeral each have a special significance. The first fold of the flag is the symbol of life.

The second fold signifies the belief in eternal life. The third fold is made in honor and tribute to the veteran departing our ranks, and who gave a portion of his or her life for the defense of the United States to attain peace.

The fourth fold exemplifies our weaker nature as citizens. Trusting in God, it is to Him we turn for His divine guidance.

The fifth fold is an acknowledgment to our country, for in the words of Stephen Decatur, "Our country, in dealing with other countries, may she always be right, but is still our country, right or wrong."

The sixth fold is for where our hearts lie. It is with our heart that we pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America "and to the republic for which it stands, on nation under God indivisible with liberty and justice for all."

The seventh fold is a tribute to the Armed Forces, for it is through the Armed Forces that we protect our country and our flag against all enemies. The eighth fold is a tribute to the One who entered into the valley of the shadow of death that we might see the light of day, and to honor our mother for whom it flies on Mothers' Day.

The ninth fold is an honor to womanhood, for it has been through their faith, love, loyalty and devotion that the character of men and women, who have made this country great, have been molded. The 10th fold is a tribute to father, for he too has given his sons and daughters for the defense of our country since he or she was first born.

The 11th fold, in the eyes of Hebrew citizens, represents the lower portion of the Seal of King David and King Solomon, and glorifies, in their eyes, the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. The 12th fold, in the eyes of Christian citizens, represents an emblem of eternity and glorifies, in their eyes, God, the Father, the Son and the Holy Ghost.

Finally, the last fold, when the flag is completely folded, the stars are uppermost reminding us of our national motto "In God We Trust."