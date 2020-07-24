Page County Public Health reports an additional two cases of COVID-19 in Page County.
Both individuals are adults (age 18-40) and are at home in isolation.
Public Health performs contact tracing on each individual who tests positive in the county and said if you have been in contact with a positive individual you may be contacted.
“Anyone who comes in close contact with COVID-19 is at increased risk of becoming infected themselves and potentially infecting others. Contact tracing can help prevent further transmission of the virus by quickly identifying and informing people who may be infected and contagious,” Public Health said in a release.
The two new cases increases the overall total to 42 in the county, 23 have recovered.
