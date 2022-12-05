CRHC welcomes Women's Health provider

Clarinda Regional Health Center Chief Executive Officer Chuck Nordyke is excited to welcome Women’s Health Provider Jona Hutson, DNP, to the medical team. Hutson joined the team Dec. 1

“We are very excited to have Jona join our team of specialty providers here at CRHC”, Nordyke said. “Jona adds to a partnership with the Shenandoah Medical Center and CHRC in joining Dr. Martee MacLeod-Kozal in Women’s Health. She brings a wealth of experience to an already wonderful team of providers.”

Hutson, DNP, is a graduate of Frontier Nursing University, the oldest and top ranked midwifery school in the United States. After graduation, she worked in a large teaching institute at University of Nebraska as a Certified Nurse Midwife where she gathered further experience delivering women’s care.

Hutson relocated to Southwest Iowa in late 2017, making her the first Certified Nurse Midwife in the area. She offers a holistic evidence-based approach to OB-GYN care and can answer questions related to nutrition, exercise, relationships, emotions, breastfeeding and parenting in order to help individualize patient care.

Hutson serves women, across the lifespan, in need of gynecologic care, preconception care, obstetrical care, delivery, postpartum care, well-women exams, contraception management and more.