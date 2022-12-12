Lawmakers, advocates commemorate gun rights amendment

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and gun rights advocates celebrated the newest amendment to the Iowa Constitution in a ceremony Dec. 9 at the Iowa State Capitol.

The amendment, passed by voters in November’s election, enshrines the right to gun ownership in Iowa’s constitution and provides strict legal protections for that right.

The measure passed with 65% of the vote and became law Dec. 1 when the state canvass board certified the results of the November election, Pate said.

“Iowans voted overwhelmingly to amend the constitution enshrining in it the right to bear arms,” Pate, a Republican, said at the ceremony, surrounded by Republican lawmakers and gun rights advocates.

In a statement after the measure passed Nov. 8, Iowans for Responsible Gun Laws, a coalition organized around opposing the amendment, said the amendment had the potential to impact the safety of Iowans and trigger expensive lawsuits.

“Iowans value safety and the majority of Iowans see common sense gun laws as an important way to keep our communities safe,” the group said. “Unfortunately, the reckless gun amendment that passed today is now part of the Iowa Constitution and will only serve to put Iowans in harms’ way.”

Richard Rogers, a board member of the Iowa Firearms Coalition said the group was a “civil rights organization” and the amendment was an achievement after a years-long fight to loosen gun regulations in the state.

“Iowans have finally corrected a too-long neglected flaw in our constitution,” he said. “Now only five states remain … that fail to recognize and protect the right to keep and bear arms.”

Those five states are California, New York, New Jersey, Maryland and Minnesota.

“It’s not a club in which Iowa should have remained so long,” Rogers added.

The amendment marked the latest measure over the last decade that has loosened Iowa’s gun laws. In 2011, Iowa became a “shall issue” state, giving county sheriffs less discretion over issuing concealed carry permits. In 2021, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law allowing Iowans to purchase and carry handguns without a permit.

The amendment doesn’t immediately change any of Iowa’s gun laws, but it would make it more difficult for future legislatures to pass gun control measures by subjecting any such laws to “strict scrutiny,” the highest legal standard.

Iowa House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl, R-Missouri Valley, said Republicans were looking at changing laws further in the future related to gun rights after the amendment’s passage, but he did not name any specific legislation.

“There are multiple different things we’ve been trying to get done to restore freedoms in Iowa, and we’ve not been able to get across the finish line on some of those things,” he said. “I’m not at the point right now where I’m going to discuss publicly what all those items are, but you can expect us after this victory to come back, revisit some of those issues and restore freedoms to Iowans that never should have been taken away.”