What's Up Calendar

Friday, Nov. 18
AA-Clarinda, Friday High Flyers, 216 West Division, 8 p.m.
Sr. Center/Meals on Wheels: Salisbury Beef with Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Cauliflower, White Bread, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk and Margarine
Monday, Nov. 21
Domino Club, Lied Library 1 p.m. (second and fourth Mondays)
Book Babies (birth-3 years w/parents), Lied Library, 5:30 p.m.
Optimist Club, Ice House, 6:30 p.m.
American Legion Sergy Post 98, American Legion Hall, 7 p.m.
New Market Happy Trudgers, New Market Community Center, 8 p.m.
Sr. Center/Meals on Wheels: Parmesan Chicken Casserole, Green Peas, White Bread, Warm Applesauce, Milk and Margarine
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Page Co. Board of Supervisors, Courthouse, 8:30 a.m., Zoom meeting.
Journey Beyond Abuse Support Group, 215 E. Washington, 10 a.m.
Story Hour (3-5 years of age), Lied Public Library, 10:30 a.m.
Sr. Center/Meals on Wheels: Meatloaf, Tomato Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Cabbage and Carrots, Dinner Roll, Cookie, Milk and Margarine
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Kiwanis, J’s Pizza & Steakhouse, noon
Clarinda City Council, City Hall, 5 p.m., second and fourth Wednesday of month.
TOPS Weight Loss Support Group, Walker Merrick Billings Community Room, 4 p.m.
Sr. Center/Meals on Wheels: Thanksgiving Meal – Turkey Breast, Whipped Potatoes with Gravy, Bread Dressing, Seasoned Green Beans, Dinner Roll, Pumpkin Pie with Whipped Topping, Milk and Margarine
Thursday, Nov. 24
Book Babies (birth-3 years w/parents), Lied Library, 10:30 a.m.
Sr. Center/Meals on Wheels: Closed for Thanksgiving
Friday, Nov. 25
AA-Clarinda, Friday High Flyers, 216 West Division, 8 p.m.
Sr. Center/Meals on Wheels: Closed for Thanksgiving