What's Up Calendar

Friday, Nov. 18

AA-Clarinda, Friday High Flyers, 216 West Division, 8 p.m.

Sr. Center/Meals on Wheels: Salisbury Beef with Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Cauliflower, White Bread, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk and Margarine

Monday, Nov. 21

Domino Club, Lied Library 1 p.m. (second and fourth Mondays)

Book Babies (birth-3 years w/parents), Lied Library, 5:30 p.m.

Optimist Club, Ice House, 6:30 p.m.

American Legion Sergy Post 98, American Legion Hall, 7 p.m.

New Market Happy Trudgers, New Market Community Center, 8 p.m.

Sr. Center/Meals on Wheels: Parmesan Chicken Casserole, Green Peas, White Bread, Warm Applesauce, Milk and Margarine

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Page Co. Board of Supervisors, Courthouse, 8:30 a.m., Zoom meeting.

Journey Beyond Abuse Support Group, 215 E. Washington, 10 a.m.

Story Hour (3-5 years of age), Lied Public Library, 10:30 a.m.

Sr. Center/Meals on Wheels: Meatloaf, Tomato Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Cabbage and Carrots, Dinner Roll, Cookie, Milk and Margarine

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Kiwanis, J’s Pizza & Steakhouse, noon

Clarinda City Council, City Hall, 5 p.m., second and fourth Wednesday of month.

TOPS Weight Loss Support Group, Walker Merrick Billings Community Room, 4 p.m.

Sr. Center/Meals on Wheels: Thanksgiving Meal – Turkey Breast, Whipped Potatoes with Gravy, Bread Dressing, Seasoned Green Beans, Dinner Roll, Pumpkin Pie with Whipped Topping, Milk and Margarine

Thursday, Nov. 24

Book Babies (birth-3 years w/parents), Lied Library, 10:30 a.m.

Sr. Center/Meals on Wheels: Closed for Thanksgiving

Friday, Nov. 25

AA-Clarinda, Friday High Flyers, 216 West Division, 8 p.m.

Sr. Center/Meals on Wheels: Closed for Thanksgiving

