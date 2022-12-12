What's Up Calendar

Friday, Dec. 16
AA-Clarinda, Friday High Flyers, 216 West Division, 8 p.m.
Sr. Center/Meals on Wheels: Roast Beef, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Green Peas, White Bread, Frosted Birthday Cake, Milk and Margarine
Monday, Dec. 19
Domino Club, Lied Library 1 p.m. (second and fourth Mondays)
Book Babies (birth-3 years w/parents), Lied Library, 5:30 p.m.
Optimist Club, Ice House, 6:30 p.m.
American Legion Sergy Post 98, American Legion Hall, 7 p.m.
New Market Happy Trudgers, New Market Community Center, 8 p.m.
Sr. Center/Meals on Wheels: Beef Stroganoff with Noodles, Diced Beets, Whole Kernel Corn, Dinner Roll, Cookie, Milk and Margarine
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Page Co. Board of Supervisors, Courthouse, 8:30 a.m., Zoom meeting.
Journey Beyond Abuse Support Group, 215 E. Washington, 10 a.m.
Story Hour (3-5 years of age), Lied Public Library, 10:30 a.m.
Sr. Center/Meals on Wheels: Chicken Stuffing Casserole, Whipped Sweet Potatoes, Green Beans, White Bread, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk and Margarine
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Kiwanis, J’s Pizza & Steakhouse, noon
Clarinda City Council, City Hall, 5 p.m., second and fourth Wednesday of month.
TOPS Weight Loss Support Group, Walker Merrick Billings Community Room, 4 p.m.
Sr. Center/Meals on Wheels: Sliced Ham, Sliced Cheese, Potato Wedges, Mixed Vegetables, Hamburger Bun, Warm Rosy Applesauce and Milk
Thursday, Dec. 22
Book Babies (birth-3 years w/parents), Lied Library, 10:30 a.m.
Sr. Center/Meals on Wheels: Chicken Fettuccini, Broccoli, Carrots, Garlic Texas Bread, Pineapple Tidbits and Milk
Friday, Dec. 23
AA-Clarinda, Friday High Flyers, 216 West Division, 8 p.m.
Sr. Center/Meals on Wheels: Christmas Meal – Glazed Ham, Au Gratin Potatoes, Green Peas, Dinner Roll, Apple Pie, Milk and Margarine