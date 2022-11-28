Herald-Journal What's Up Calendar

Friday, Dec. 2
AA-Clarinda, Friday High Flyers, 216 West Division, 8 p.m.
Sr. Center/Meals on Wheels: Beef Liver or Hamburger Patty, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Carrots, Dinner Roll, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk and Margarine
Monday, Dec. 5
Domino Club, Lied Library 1 p.m. (second and fourth Mondays)
Book Babies (birth-3 years w/parents), Lied Library, 5:30 p.m.
Optimist Club, Ice House, 6:30 p.m.
American Legion Sergy Post 98, American Legion Hall, 7 p.m.
New Market Happy Trudgers, New Market Community Center, 8 p.m.
Sr. Center/Meals on Wheels: Cheese Omelet, Cheesy Hash Brown Casserole, Cinnamon Roll, Orange Juice, Hot Cinnamon Applesauce, Milk and Margarine
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Page Co. Board of Supervisors, Courthouse, 8:30 a.m., Zoom meeting.
Journey Beyond Abuse Support Group, 215 E. Washington, 10 a.m.
Story Hour (3-5 years of age), Lied Public Library, 10:30 a.m.
Sr. Center/Meals on Wheels: Hamburger Patty, Pickle Slices, Baby Red Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Hamburger Bun, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk, Ketchup and Mustard
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Kiwanis, J’s Pizza & Steakhouse, noon
Clarinda City Council, City Hall, 5 p.m., second and fourth Wednesday of month.
TOPS Weight Loss Support Group, Walker Merrick Billings Community Room, 4 p.m.
Sr. Center/Meals on Wheels: Tater Tot Casserole, Carrots, Corn Bread, Peach Cobbler, Milk and Margarine
Thursday, Dec. 8
Book Babies (birth-3 years w/parents), Lied Library, 10:30 a.m.
Sr. Center/Meals on Wheels: Hamburger Beef Stew, Parslied Potatoes, Whole Kernel Corn, Dinner Roll, Cinnamon Cake, Milk and Margarine
Friday, Dec. 9
AA-Clarinda, Friday High Flyers, 216 West Division, 8 p.m.
Sr. Center/Meals on Wheels: Polish Sausage, Cheesy Shells, Broccoli, Hot Dog Bun, Cookie, Milk, Ketchup and Mustard