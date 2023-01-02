 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Herald-Journal What's Up Calendar

Friday, Jan. 6

AA-Clarinda, Friday High Flyers, 216 West Division, 8 p.m.

Sr. Center/Meals on Wheels: Chili, Baked Potato, Tossed Salad, Saltine Crackers, Hot Spiced Apples, Milk, Margarine (2), Salad Dressing and Sour Cream

Monday, Jan. 9

Domino Club, Lied Library 1 p.m. (second and fourth Mondays)

Book Babies (birth-3 years w/parents), Lied Library, 5:30 p.m.

Optimist Club, Ice House, 6:30 p.m.

American Legion Sergy Post 98, American Legion Hall, 7 p.m.

New Market Happy Trudgers, New Market Community Center, 8 p.m.

Sr. Center/Meals on Wheels: Turkey Ham with White Beans, Glazed Baby Carrots, Cornbread, Lemon Bar, Milk and Margarine

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Page Co. Board of Supervisors, Courthouse, 8:30 a.m., Zoom meeting.

Journey Beyond Abuse Support Group, 215 E. Washington, 10 a.m.

Story Hour (3-5 years of age), Lied Public Library, 10:30 a.m.

Sr. Center/Meals on Wheels: Meatloaf, Baked Sweet Potato, Cauliflower, Dinner Roll, Baked Cookie, Milk and Margarine (2)

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Kiwanis, J’s Pizza & Steakhouse, noon

Clarinda City Council, City Hall, 5 p.m., second and fourth Wednesday of month.

TOPS Weight Loss Support Group, Walker Merrick Billings Community Room, 4 p.m.

Sr. Center/Meals on Wheels: Potato Crusted Fish, Parslied Rice, Stewed Tomatoes, White Bread, Pineapple Tidbits, Milk and Tartar Sauce

Thursday, Jan. 12

Book Babies (birth-3 years w/parents), Lied Library, 10:30 a.m.

Sr. Center/Meals on Wheels: Breaded Chicken Patty, Scalloped Potatoes, Green Peas, Hamburger Bun, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk and Mayonnaise

Friday, Jan. 13

AA-Clarinda, Friday High Flyers, 216 West Division, 8 p.m.

Sr. Center/Meals on Wheels: Roast Beef, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Whole Kernel Corn, White Bread, Birthday Cake, Milk and Margarine

