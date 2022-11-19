Brokaw FFA members attend leadership conferences

The Brokaw FFA Chapter sent 21 members to attend the Ignite, Amplify and Transform Leadership Conferences held Nov. 12 at the FFA Enrichment Center on the Des Moines Area Community College campus in Ankeny.

These leadership programs are specially tailored towards certain grade levels to enhance members’ FFA experience. Ignite is geared towards seventh, eighth and ninth grade members and focuses on connecting students to opportunities through FFA.

Amplify is geared toward sophomores and juniors and helps students identify career paths and build self-confidence. Transform is geared towards seniors and helps students get ready for the next step in their lives.

Members that attended the conference included Lexi Clark, Jillian Dammann, Jayka Mark, Taylor Rasmussen, Maggie Carlson, Mataya Eighmy, Jalon Olson, Addison Dow, Paige McCoy, Quinn Durfey, Brooke Meyer, Aly Meier, Presley Jobe, Callie King, Kaylee Smith, Alexis Woodyard, Madison Stalder, Allyson Johnson, Phoebe Garrett, Brooklyn Harris and Nathan King.