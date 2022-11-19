 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brokaw FFA members attend leadership conferences

  • 0
HJ - Brokaw FFA IAT Conference 2022

Brokaw FFA members attended the Ignite, Amplify and Transform Leadership Conference Nov. 12 at Des Moines Area Community College. Members attending included, front row, Lexi Clark, Phoebe Garrett, Jillian Dammann, Maggie Carlson, Kaylee Smith, Allyson Johnson; second row, Jayka Mark, Jalon Olson, Aly Meier, Callie King, Paige McCoy, Madison Stalder, Alexis Woodyard, Brooklyn Harris; back row, Addison Dow, Mataya Eighmy, Taylor Rasmussen, Nathan King, Presley Jobe, Brooke Meyer, and Quinn Durfey.

 Kent Dinnebier

The Brokaw FFA Chapter sent 21 members to attend the Ignite, Amplify and Transform Leadership Conferences held Nov. 12 at the FFA Enrichment Center on the Des Moines Area Community College campus in Ankeny.

These leadership programs are specially tailored towards certain grade levels to enhance members’ FFA experience. Ignite is geared towards seventh, eighth and ninth grade members and focuses on connecting students to opportunities through FFA.

Amplify is geared toward sophomores and juniors and helps students identify career paths and build self-confidence. Transform is geared towards seniors and helps students get ready for the next step in their lives.

Members that attended the conference included Lexi Clark, Jillian Dammann, Jayka Mark, Taylor Rasmussen, Maggie Carlson, Mataya Eighmy, Jalon Olson, Addison Dow, Paige McCoy, Quinn Durfey, Brooke Meyer, Aly Meier, Presley Jobe, Callie King, Kaylee Smith, Alexis Woodyard, Madison Stalder, Allyson Johnson, Phoebe Garrett, Brooklyn Harris and Nathan King.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story