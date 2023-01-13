Reynolds calls for 3.3% increase in state spending

The state would spend just shy of $8.5 billion in the coming budget year, an increase of 3.3 percent over current spending, under a proposal made Tuesday by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The governor’s office unveiled her budget proposal as the governor also delivered her annual Condition of the State address to the Iowa Legislature.

Reynolds will send to those same state lawmakers her proposal for the state budget year that starts July 1. The proposal includes $107 million for a new private school assistance program, and 2.5 percent increases in funding for K-12 public schools, public universities and community colleges.

According to the governor’s office, Reynolds’ proposal would leave a $2 billion unspent balance in the state’s general fund budget.

Reynolds’ proposed spending would break down as 56.4 percent going to education, 26.5 percent to health care programs, 9.5 percent to the state’s judicial and justice systems and 7.6 percent to other areas, according to the governor’s office.

Reynolds also proposed boosting spending on a Republican-created program for pregnant women, from $500,000 to $1.5 million.

“When fully operational, this statewide network of nonprofits will connect women with pregnancy support services, including safety net resources, housing assistance, and recovery and mental health treatment,” Reynolds said during her Condition of the State address, according to prepared remarks.

One noteworthy absence from the governor’s budget proposal is costs associated with reductions in property tax revenue. Statehouse Republicans have pledged to address property taxes in some form this session. But Reynolds is not presenting a proposal.

State lawmakers eventually will get involved in the state budget process by passing legislation. Typically, near the end of the legislative session, the respective leaders in the House and Senate will work with Reynolds’ staff to reach agreement on the budget.

Reynolds and legislative Republicans — who have agenda-setting majorities in both chambers — allocated $8.2 billion for the current state budget year.