Page County Extension offers soil fertility, finance seminar

ISU Extension and Outreach Page County will host a Soil Fertility & Finance Seminar Jan. 11 at Ice House Restaurant from 1 to 3 p.m. in Clarinda.

This seminar will be led by Tim Christensen, Farm Management Specialist, and Aaron Saeugling, Agronomy Specialist for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. Christensen and Saeugling have developed this seminar to assist farm producers with strategies to make their farming operations more cost-effective and profitable.

Topics for this seminar include 2023 costs of production, marketing updates and marketing strategies, soil fertility and lime application, planning resources and keeping more farm profits. This is a well-rounded program offering resources that producers can utilize to customize their own farming plans.

Participants are asked to pre-register at iastate.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0jNhFPIteUSFVhs or by calling 712-542-5171. The registration fee, which includes a light meal, can be prepaid at the Page County Extension Office at 311 E Washington St., Clarinda, or will be collected at the door.

The fees for service will be used to offset direct expenses and to support the Agricultrual and Natural Resources County Extension program.