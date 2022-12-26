Herald-Journal Briefs

Herald-Journal hours

Office hours for the Clarinda Herald-Journal have changed. The office will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. People will still be able to reach the newspaper staff by phone until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling the office number 712-246-3097. If you are calling for the advertising department, you can also call 712-246-2103 and leave a message, or if you need to reach the editorial staff, you can call 712-246-2111 and leave a message.

Prom at 7’ grand opening Dec. 31

The Clarinda Chamber of Commerce and the Clarinda Ambassadors invite the community to the grand opening and ribbon cutting for Prom at 7’, owned by Yulia Hilton and Curtis Hamm, located at 109 East Main Street in Clarinda on Saturday, Dec. 31, at noon. Prom at 7’ is the newest addition to Hilton Wedding Boutique, located in the heart of Clarinda. For more information about Prom at 7’ people may call 712-318-1885.

CHS Class of 1965 lunch Jan. 5

The Class of 1965 will meet for lunch Thursday, Jan. 5, at J’s Pizza. Class members will start gathering at 11 a.m. and will order lunch at 11:30 a.m. They invite other classes who attended school with them to drop by to join them. February’s luncheon is Thursday, Feb. 2, at Garrison House. The Class of 1965 dinner during the All-Class Reunion is Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Soil Fertility, Finance seminar Jan. 11

Iowa State Extension and Outreach Page County will host a Soil Fertility and Finance Seminar Jan. 11 at the Ice House restaurant from 1-3 p.m. in Clarinda. Participants are asked to pre-register by going to: https://iastate.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0jNhFPIteUSFVhs or by calling 712.542.5171. The registration fee, which includes a light meal, can be prepaid at the Page County Extension Office at 311 E Washington Street, Clarinda, or will be collected at the door.

Platinum Ball date set

Partners in Exception Care at Clarinda Regional Health Center will be holding the 11th Annual Platinum Ball on March 18, 2023. The event will be held at Deer Ridge at Lexington in Bedford.

Legislative Briefing Jan. 28

The Clarinda Chamber of Commerce and the Clarinda Economic Development Corporation are sponsoring the first Clarinda Legislative Briefing of the 2023 session. The event date is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m. at the Clarinda Lied Public Library meeting room. The Clarinda Lied Public Library is located at 100 East Garfield Street. State Senator Tom Shipley and State Representative Devon Wood will be on hand to discuss legislative issues in the State House and Senate and to answer your questions.

Library offers eGaming Club

The Lied Public Library in Clarinda offers an eGaming Club for ages 10 and over from 3:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month. The club is intended for anyone with an interest in video games. Share/stream what you’re currently playing, discuss video games and play games. Competitive gaming opportunities through tournaments may be offered as well. Different types of gamers including PC, console, board and handheld are welcome. Fortnite, Minecraft, Virtual Reality, Retro Gaming, Discord Twitch and esports and more will be discussed.

Dominoes Club

A local Dominoes Club has been formed at the Lied Public Library in Clarinda. The club meets from 1 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the library. The club is for adults of all skill levels. The library will provide dominoes or those attending may bring their favorite set.

Clarinda All-Class Reunion

A Clarinda All-Class Reunion is being organized for Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 1-3, 2023. This will be the first all-class reunion for Clarinda and includes classes from the 1940s through the current graduating class. Current plans include the use of the Page County Fairgrounds, having eateries available for a Friday night picnic and other activities available Saturday and Sunday. Donations designated for the all-class reunion are being requested to finance the event and may be submitted to the Clarinda Foundation.

R.I.D.E. Hours

R.I.D.E. transportation service will be available weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Weekend, evening and holiday rides are available with a 24 hour advance notice. Please call 712-542-7950 to schedule trips. Trips to medical appointments outside the scheduled times are dependent on the availability of drivers. People with out of town trips through Page County Passengers may call 712-542-7547.

Clarinda TOPS meeting

TOPS is a non-profit weight loss support group that meets Wednesdays at 4 p.m. at the Walker Merrick Billings Community Room in Clarinda. Call Pat Sunderman at 712-542-4133 regarding the annual fee and any other questions.

Story Hour at Lied Public Library

The Lied Public Library is restarting its Story Hour, which will be held at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday. This is a program for preschool children and their caregivers. Program includes stories, songs, activities and generally a craft. Best for those ages 3-5.

Briefs Page

Send us your briefs! This page is intended for community clubs, events and other information for public use and free of charge.

Food Pantry

The Clarinda Sew and Share Food Pantry remains open to serve residents from Clarinda and the surrounding area. The Pantry is located on the west side of Clarinda at the First United Methodist Church, 923 State Street, north of the Clarinda High School. The Pantry is open to all that have a need for food during these difficult times. Opening hours are every Wednesday from 1 p.m. until at least 3 p.m. It will remain open later than 3 p.m. if there are still clients in line waiting. The Pantry has instituted a drive-up system to distribute the food to protect both the clients and the Pantry volunteers.

Community Center

The Clarinda Community Center Thrift Shop, 615 E. Main, is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. The food pantry is also open from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Lied Center offers Drop-In Pickle Ball

Drop-In Pickle Ball isbeing offered at the Lied Center in Clarinda. Times for the games are Mondays, 9-11 a.m.; Tuesdays, 5 p.m.; Wednesdays, 9-11 a.m.; and Fridays, 9-11 a.m. The cost to participate is the daily admission rate.

Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Applications

Applications will be taken starting Nov. 1 for the 2022-2023 Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). This program is funded by the Department of Health and Human Services through the Iowa Department of Human Rights/DCAA, and has been established to help qualifying low-income Iowa homeowners and renters pay a portion of their primary heating costs. West Central Community Action, 500 ½ N. Broad, Shenandoah, IA 51601, (712) 246-2585 will be taking applications from Nov. 1, 2022, (Oct. 1 for households with an elderly/disabled member) through April 30, 2023. LIHEAP customers will need to furnish some form of identification, a copy of their most recent heating and electric bill and proof of all household members’ gross income for the past 30-days or provide their 2021 Federal Income Taxes. Applications taken by appointment only, please call to schedule an appointment at 712-246-2585. This program is not designed to pay a household’s total energy costs, but will provide supplemental assistance based on several factors including total household income, household size, dwelling type, and type of heating fuel. Eligibility is now up to 200% of Federal Poverty Income Guidelines. Contact our office to see if you qualify.

Lied Public Library offers Mah Jongg club

Learn to play MAH JONGG, the ancient Chinese game of tiles, at the Lied Public Library. It’s fast, free, and fun for all ages. Mah Jongg is a fun, social, and mentally stimulating tile game played with four players. Players create strategy and build hands. Both skill and luck play a part of this game. Open to players of all skills and abilities. Sessions will be held on the first and third Tuesday of each month from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Rural School Signs

In celebration of Iowa’s 50th Centennial in 1996 all the rural school sites in Page County were located. Small signs were erected that named the school and gave the years it was open. They were usually financed by the landowner or a former teacher or student. Recently the sign for Martin School in Colfax Township was found in a ditch. The land had changed ownership and fences removed as was the sign which is in good repair. It is hoped the sign can be restored with the approval of the new owner. No doubt others of the more than 130 signs are also missing. If you know of any, you are asked to call the Nodaway Valley Historical Museum at 712-542-3073 on Tuesday or Saturdays between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. After this information is collected perhaps a grant can be found to restore lost signs.