Golf tournament benefits local veterans

A donation of $10,157 was also received from the Clarinda Correctional Facility. Warden Stephen Weis said the donation resulted from a portion of the revenue generated by the sale of personal supplies to incarcerated individuals at the facility.

“This year they came through for us. We have a lot of veterans that are incarcerated that we try to work with as much as we can. So we know how important that is,” Weis said.

As a result, before expenses, the tournament raised $55,113 to aid area veterans and their families. In 2019, Bond said the event generated approximately $37,000 in gross revenue. A tournament was also held last year, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only 22 teams were able to participate and $26,000 was raised.

“We did not have many auction items last year. We did not feel comfortable asking for donations when so many businesses were having a hard time due to COVID,” Bond said.

As part of the festivities, a lunch featuring pulled pork sandwiches was provided to the participants before the afternoon tournament. A steak dinner was then furnished after their rounds and prior to the auction.