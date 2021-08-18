Golf tournament benefits local veterans

Normally in golf the lower the total the better. However, that was not the case Aug. 12 at the Clarinda Country Club as the Clarinda Foundation Veterans Fund Committee hosted its annual benefit golf tournament.
“It was a marvelous day. We smashed the record for our gross income,” committee member Terry Bond said. “The money we make each year serves local veterans in a number of ways. It’s way more meaningful when it stays at home.”
Joining Bond on the Clarinda Foundation Veterans Fund Committee are Mark Brown, Mike Foehring, Phil Jorgensen, Robb Reed, Gary Rock, Curt Runyan and Jim Varley.
Featuring a four-person scramble format, the tournament drew its maximum of 36 teams this year. Teams came from as far away as Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska, to participate. In fact, there was so much interest in the tournament Bond said some teams had to be turned away.
“We were also fortunate to have two teams consisting of nine members who are actively involved in the Iowa National Guard. Two local businesses sponsored the teams and paid all of their fees,” Bond said.
Along with the entry fee for each team, the organization collected various sponsorships and held contests throughout the day. A raffle with tickets selling for $1 apiece raised $1,320 and the day concluded with an auction featuring a variety of prizes donated by local businesses.
A donation of $10,157 was also received from the Clarinda Correctional Facility. Warden Stephen Weis said the donation resulted from a portion of the revenue generated by the sale of personal supplies to incarcerated individuals at the facility.
“This year they came through for us. We have a lot of veterans that are incarcerated that we try to work with as much as we can. So we know how important that is,” Weis said.
As a result, before expenses, the tournament raised $55,113 to aid area veterans and their families. In 2019, Bond said the event generated approximately $37,000 in gross revenue. A tournament was also held last year, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only 22 teams were able to participate and $26,000 was raised.
“We did not have many auction items last year. We did not feel comfortable asking for donations when so many businesses were having a hard time due to COVID,” Bond said.
As part of the festivities, a lunch featuring pulled pork sandwiches was provided to the participants before the afternoon tournament. A steak dinner was then furnished after their rounds and prior to the auction.
Fareway provided the meat for the meals, while Hy-Vee contributed potato salad. The meat for the pork sandwiches was smoked by Quinten Sturm. The Page County Cattlemen’s Association grilled the steaks. Desserts for the day were provided by The Garrison House as well members of the Clarinda Country Club and the wives of the committee members.
“This is going to make a lot of veterans and their families very happy. It is remarkable how this town gets behind us, especially the businesses and vendors,” Bond said.
Each year, the tournament honors an area veteran during a brief ceremony held prior to the start of play. The honoree this year was Steven Jones.
Jones served in the United States Army from 1983 to 1987. He then served in the 1-168th Infantry of the Iowa National Guard from 1987 until 2010.
“In 2004, the 168th was ordered to active duty in Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom,” Jones’ brother Chris said. “Steve was a true patriot and a faithful supporter of the Wounded Warrior Project. Steve passed away Feb. 9, 2021, at the age of 59. He was laid to rest with full military rights.”
The committee also recognizes a major donor to the event each year and presents them with a bronze eagle. Receiving the award this year was Tom Snyder of Clarinda. Snyder sets up the American flags that decorate the golf course for the tournament and is a member of the Patriot Guard. He is well versed on the history of the Prisoner of War Camp located in Clarinda during World War II.
All donations and funds raised by the committee are funneled through the Clarinda Foundation, thus making them tax deductible. The committee then works with Southwest Iowa Families to identify veterans in need of financial assistance.
“Sandy Geer provides us with leads on veterans who need our assistance. Some of the things we have helped pay for over the years include cremations, rent, utilities, medical expenses and Christmas celebrations,” Bond said.
The committee also awards $1,000 scholarships to seniors at Clarinda High School or South Page High School who are directly related to someone that served in the armed forces. A $3,500 memorial donation to the scholarship fund was received from the family of Don Huttig and his business, Plastic Creations, this year. Huttig was one of the original organizers of the golf tournament.
“Last year we awarded nine scholarships between Clarinda and South Page. We will be able to do even more now because of the success we had this year,” Bond said.