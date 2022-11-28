Clarinda Herald-Journal Briefs

Herald-Journal office hours

Office hours for the Clarinda Herald-Journal have changed. The office will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. People will still be able to reach the newspaper staff by phone until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling the office number 712-246-3097. If you are calling for the advertising department, you can also call 712-246-2103 and leave a message, or if you need to reach the editorial staff, you can call 712-246-2111 and leave a message.

Class of 1965 lunch Dec. 1

The Class of 1965 will meet for lunch Thursday, Dec. 1, at Robin’s Nest in Clarinda. Class members will start gathering at 11 a.m. and will order lunch at 11:30 a.m. Those from other classes who attended school with the class are invited to drop by to join them. January’s lunch will be Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at J’s Pizza. An All-Class Reunion dinner will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at J’s Pizza.

New Market Christmas Supper

The New Market Civic Club is extending a special invitation for their regular meeting on Thursday, Dec. 8. All area women and members of the Women Who Care Club are invited to come for supper, fellowship and door prizes. Serving begins at 6:30 p.m. There is a sign-up sheet at Farmers Mutual Gas Station in New Market. Contact members of the New Market Civic Club for information on the price of the meal.

International Club meets Dec. 13

The next meeting of the Clarinda International Club will be held Dec. 13 at 1 p.m. at the Lied Public Library in Clarinda. The meeting will feature a cookie exchange. Everyone is asked to bring a plate of 20 cookies to share. There will also be white elephant gift exchange game. Everyone should bring a wrapped gift, under $10 in value. Comical gifts are welcome.

Clarinda Dollars

Clarinda dollars will again be offered by the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce to individuals and businesses, for purchase as Christmas gifts or special employee bonuses. These dollars are in $5, $10, $15, $20, and $25 denominations and can be spent at over 185 Clarinda Chamber member businesses. These Clarinda gift certificates make the perfect holiday present. Customers will receive the face value amount of the dollars, there is no handling fee. Clarinda dollars may be purchased at the Chamber office located at 115 East Main Street.

Clarinda joins red kettle campaign

Amid the highest levels of inflation seen in decades, many families continue to face major financial struggles to escape poverty. So, the Salvation’s Army nationwide Christmas season theme is “Love Beyond.” The Clarinda Service Extension Unit of the Salvation Army will be conducting the red kettle campaign. Funds raised during the campaign will help individuals and families in need in the Clarinda area. The red kettle campaign will take place between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Clarinda All-Class Reunion

A Clarinda All-Class Reunion is being organized for Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 1-3, 2023. This will be the first all-class reunion for Clarinda and includes classes from the 1940s through the current graduating class. Current plans include the use of the Page County Fairgrounds, having eateries available for a Friday night picnic and other activities available Saturday and Sunday. Donations designated for the all-class reunion are being requested to finance the event and may be submitted to the Clarinda Foundation.

R.I.D.E. Hours

R.I.D.E. transportation service will be available weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Weekend, evening and holiday rides are available with a 24 hour advance notice. Please call 712-542-7950 to schedule trips. Trips to medical appointments outside the scheduled times are dependent on the availability of drivers. People with out of town trips through Page County Passengers may call 712-542-7547.

Briefs page!

Send us your briefs! This page is intended for community clubs, events and other information for public use and free of charge.

Food Pantry

The Clarinda Sew and Share Food Pantry remains open to serve residents from Clarinda and the surrounding area. The Pantry is located on the west side of Clarinda at the First United Methodist Church, 923 State Street, north of the Clarinda High School. The Pantry is open to all that have a need for food during these difficult times. Opening hours are every Wednesday from 1 p.m. until at least 3 p.m. It will remain open later than 3 p.m. if there are still clients in line waiting. The Pantry has instituted a drive-up system to distribute the food to protect both the clients and the Pantry volunteers.

Community Center

The Clarinda Community Center Thrift Shop, 615 E. Main, is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. The food pantry is also open from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Clarinda TOPS meeting

TOPS is a non-profit weight loss support group that meets Wednesdays at 4 p.m. at the Walker Merrick Billings Community Room in Clarinda. Call Pat Sunderman at 712-542-4133 regarding the annual fee and any other questions.

Story Hour at Lied Public Library

The Lied Public Library is restarting its Story Hour, which will be held at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday. This is a program for preschool children and their caregivers. Program includes stories, songs, activities and generally a craft. Best for those ages 3-5.

Lied Public Library offers Mah Jongg clubLearn to play MAH JONGG, the ancient Chinese game of tiles, at the Lied Public Library. It’s fast, free, and fun for all ages. Mah Jongg is a fun, social, and mentally stimulating tile game played with four players. Players create strategy and build hands. Both skill and luck play a part of this game. Open to players of all skills and abilities. Sessions will be held on the first and third Tuesday of each month from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Applications start Nov. 1

Applications will be taken starting Nov. 1 for the 2022-2023 Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). This program is funded by the Department of Health and Human Services through the Iowa Department of Human Rights/DCAA, and has been established to help qualifying low-income Iowa homeowners and renters pay a portion of their primary heating costs. West Central Community Action, 500 ½ N. Broad, Shenandoah, IA 51601, (712) 246-2585 will be taking applications from Nov. 1, 2022, (Oct. 1 for households with an elderly/disabled member) through April 30, 2023. LIHEAP customers will need to furnish some form of identification, a copy of their most recent heating and electric bill and proof of all household members’ gross income for the past 30-days or provide their 2021 Federal Income Taxes. Applications taken by appointment only, please call to schedule an appointment at 712-246-2585. This program is not designed to pay a household’s total energy costs, but will provide supplemental assistance based on several factors including total household income, household size, dwelling type, and type of heating fuel. Eligibility is now up to 200% of Federal Poverty Income Guidelines. Contact our office to see if you qualify.

Rural School Signs

In celebration of Iowa’s 50th Centennial in 1996 all the rural school sites in Page County were located. Small signs were erected that named the school and gave the years it was open. They were usually financed by the landowner or a former teacher or student. Recently the sign for Martin School in Colfax Township was found in a ditch. The land had changed ownership and fences removed as was the sign which is in good repair. It is hoped the sign can be restored with the approval of the new owner. No doubt others of the more than 130 signs are also missing. If you know of any, you are asked to call the Nodaway Valley Historical Museum at 712-542-3073 on Tuesday or Saturdays between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. After this information is collected perhaps a grant can be found to restore lost signs.

Lied Center offers Drop-In Pickle Ball

Drop-In Pickle Ball is being offered at the Lied Center in Clarinda. Times for the games are Mondays, 9-11 a.m.; Tuesdays, 5 p.m.; Wednesdays, 9-11 a.m.; and Fridays, 9-11 a.m. The cost to participate is the daily admission rate.